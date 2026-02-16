Massachusetts Entrepreneur Stacy Padula Named IAOTP’s Top Young Adult Author of the Year and Bombshell Boss Babes

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Stacy Padula at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stacy Padula, acclaimed young adult author, founder of Briley & Baxter Publications, and founder of South Shore College Consulting & Tutoring, has been named Top Young Adult Author of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) and inducted into its elite Bombshell Boss Babes inaugural group. These dual honors celebrate her exceptional contributions to literature, publishing, and female leadership in business.The Top Young Adult Author of the Year award recognizes Padula's impactful body of work, including her multi-award-winning Montgomery Lake High series (2010–2014), which guides teens through coming-of-age challenges, and her ongoing multi-award-winning Gripped series, which tackles substance abuse and mental health with suspense, faith, and heart. The next installment, Gripped Part 6: The Dunkin Legacy, will be released this year and feature an uplifting and powerful foreword by New England Patriots star running back TreVeyon Henderson. Gripped is currently being adapted for television by Emmy Award-winning producer Mark Blutman. Padula has authored 17 books, including the faith-based children's series On the Right Path (co-created with NBA Coach Brett Gunning and endorsed by figures like Joel Osteen and Kevin McHale).Padula’s induction into Bombshell Boss Babes, an elite IAOTP accolade for women demonstrating global impact in male-dominated fields, highlights her leadership as Founder and President of two highly successful businesses in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Since launching in 2021, Briley & Baxter Publications LLC has published over 50 authors and 100+ books, donated 10% of its royalties to animal rescues (including Freedom Service Dogs of America, Last Hope K9 Rescue, the Wolf Conservation Center, Vintage Pet Rescue, and others), and empowered emerging voices worldwide with sales across North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. Padula also owns and manages South Shore College Consulting & Tutoring, where she mentors dozens of high school students and their families throughout the college admissions process each year.Her career blends creativity, entrepreneurship, and service, earning her many prior accolades, including Female Visionary of the Year (IAOTP), Woman of the Year (CIO Times), inclusion in 50 Fearless Leaders and Top 25 Global Impact Leaders, Top Educational Consultant of the Year (IAOTP), Social Impact Hero (Authority Magazine), and Top Global Impact Author of the Year (IAOTP) with billboard features in Times Square and Las Vegas."Years ago, Jesus Christ gave me a new heart, a new purpose, and the courage to write about hard truths with hope. I give Him all the glory for these honors, which I see not as personal achievements, but as opportunities to share His message of forgiveness, renewal, and faith with young readers, emerging authors, and the next generation of leaders," Padula said. "I am grateful to IAOTP for these awards and excited to continue spreading messages of hope through my books."Padula will accept both awards onstage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala on Saturday, December 12, 2026, at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City. For more information, visit www.iaotp.com /award-gala.Learn more about Padula at www.stacyapadula.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top professionals around the world the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

