PDQ Launches Integration with Freshworks, Eliminating Manual Handoffs Between Help Desk and Endpoint Operations

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PDQ, a leading provider of endpoint management software for IT teams, today announced a new PDQ Connect integration with Freshdesk and Freshservice by Freshworks. Available now for all customers on the PDQ Connect Premium tier, the integration connects IT service management (ITSM) workflows directly with endpoint actions, helping teams resolve issues faster, reduce manual work, and maintain more reliable systems.

By linking Freshworks’ service desk platforms with PDQ Connect’s automated endpoint management capabilities, IT teams can trigger actions like software deployment, remediation, and device updates directly from tickets to bridge the gap between support and operations.

“Help desk tickets don’t exist in a vacuum; they usually point to something that needs to be fixed on an endpoint,” said Mark Littlefield, VP of Product at PDQ. “This integration gives IT teams a practical way to connect tickets to action. Instead of bouncing between tools or relying on manual follow-ups, teams can automate repeatable fixes and keep devices healthy with far less effort.”



Turning tickets into action

With the PDQ Connect and Freshworks integration, IT teams can:

• Trigger endpoint actions from tickets in Freshdesk or Freshservice, reducing handoffs and manual steps

• Automate common remediation workflows, such as deploying software, running scripts, or updating devices

• Improve response times and reliability by resolving issues consistently across affected endpoints

• Reduce tool sprawl by keeping service desk and endpoint management connected but flexible

• Increase visibility for support technicians and sysadmins by pulling essential device metadata for the requesting user straight into the ticket’s sidebar

The integration supports PDQ’s approach to automation: transparent, repeatable workflows that deliver real results fast.



Practical automation

PDQ continues to focus on automation that IT teams can trust and control.

“By integrating PDQ Connect with Freshdesk and Freshservice, we’re giving customers a straightforward way to access and automate their device management capabilities straight from their ticketing solution of choice, because their time and effectiveness is of the essence to us,” said Chris Sandescu, Director of Product Integrations.

The integration also strengthens PDQ’s position in the growing autonomous endpoint management (AEM) category by connecting endpoint automation directly into ITSM workflows, where much of IT’s day-to-day work actually begins.



Available now

The PDQ Connect integration with Freshdesk and Freshservice is available immediately for PDQ Connect Premium customers.

To learn more or see the integration in action, visit pdq.com/pdq-connect. For a deeper look, tune in to PDQ’s weekly webcast on Thursday, February 19 at 10:00 a.m. MT for live demos and real-world automation examples.



About PDQ

PDQ builds IT management tools that are simple, secure, and pretty damn quick. Trusted by system administrators, MSPs, and IT professionals worldwide, PDQ’s suite of autonomous endpoint management (AEM) products like Connect and SmartDeploy streamlines patching, deployment, and vulnerability and endpoint management across Windows and macOS devices. Founded in 2001 and based in Salt Lake City, Utah, PDQ is built for sysadmins, by sysadmins, and trusted by over 33,000 customers.

