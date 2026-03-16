Peralta Associates and Defense Launches Advanced Security Operations in Sacramento Region

Private Security

Peralta Defense's professional security services available now in Sacramento and it surrounding communities.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peralta Associates and Defense, a nationally respected security and risk management firm, has officially launched full-scale security operations in Sacramento and the surrounding Capital Region. The expansion brings high-level, technology-driven protection services to businesses, state facilities, commercial developments, and residential communities throughout Northern California.With Sacramento serving as the political and economic center of California, demand for dependable, professional security services continues to rise. Peralta Associates and Defense is now delivering comprehensive security guard services in Sacramento designed to meet the unique needs of government-adjacent operations, high-traffic commercial environments, and rapidly expanding development projects.The company’s Sacramento-area services include, armed and unarmed security guards, dedicated site security for commercial properties, government facility protection, mobile patrol security in Sacramento, firewatch services, construction site security, executive and event protection, integrated surveillance and drone-assisted monitoring.Unlike traditional guard-only providers, Peralta Associates and Defense utilizes a layered security model that integrates trained security officers with advanced monitoring systems, patrol verification technology, and aerial surveillance capabilities. This approach enhances real-time awareness, strengthens documentation, and improves preventative response strategies.“Our expansion into Sacramento reflects our commitment to serving California’s most critical and high-demand markets,” said Eddie Peralta, CEO of Peralta Associates and Defense. “We are bringing structured leadership, accountability, and elevated security standards to clients who require more than just a uniformed presence — they require professional protection.”The firm’s leadership background in law enforcement and military service supports a disciplined operational framework that emphasizes compliance, reporting accuracy, and proactive risk mitigation. Each security assignment is structured around client-specific assessments to ensure tailored coverage rather than one-size-fits-all staffing.Peralta Associates and Defense now provides security services throughout, Downtown Sacramento, Elk Grove, Roseville, Folsom, Rancho Cordova, and West Sacramento.Businesses and agencies seeking reliable Sacramento security guard services can request a customized security strategy designed to address crime prevention, asset protection, regulatory compliance, and operational continuity.As the Sacramento region continues to grow, Peralta Associates and Defense remains focused on delivering professional security solutions built on preparation, visibility, and performance.For security services in Sacramento, contact Peralta Associates and Defense at (888) 719-5378 or visit www.peraltadefense.com to schedule a consultation.About Peralta Associates and DefensePeralta Associates and Defense is a multi-state security and risk management firm specializing in armed and unarmed security, patrol services, firewatch, investigations, and advanced surveillance integration. The company delivers scalable, compliance-driven security solutions to commercial, governmental, and residential clients nationwide.

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