Peralta Associates and Defense Expands Professional Security Services to Chino Valley and Surrounding Areas

CHINO , CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peralta Associates and Defense, one of the nation’s top-tier security companies, is proud to announce the expansion of its professional security services into Chino Valley, Chino Hills, Ontario, Eastvale, and surrounding communities. Businesses, construction sites, residential communities, and commercial properties in the region now have access to elite, technology-driven security protection backed by experienced leadership and nationwide operational standards.As demand for reliable security guard services in Chino Valley continues to grow, Peralta Associates and Defense offers comprehensive protection solutions including, armed security guards, unarmed security officers, mobile patrol services, firewatch services, construction site security, event security , HOA and residential community security, surveillance camera integration and drone monitoring.The company combines highly trained security professionals with advanced security technology, including real-time reporting systems, patrol tracking, drone surveillance, and integrated camera systems. This layered security approach enhances visibility, accountability, and rapid response throughout Chino Valley and the Inland Empire.“Our expansion into the Chino Valley allows us to bring high-level, professional security services to local businesses and residents,” said Eddie Peralta, CEO of Peralta Associates and Defense. “We are committed to delivering dependable security guard services in Chino Valley that prioritize prevention, professionalism, and peace of mind.”Peralta Associates and Defense has built a reputation as a leading security company by maintaining strict hiring standards, ongoing training programs, and a proactive operational model. With leadership experience rooted in law enforcement and military service, the company delivers structured, compliant, and responsive protection solutions tailored to each client’s specific needs.Organizations seeking licensed security guards in Chino Valley can now access scalable security services designed for, retail centers and shopping plazas, office buildings and commercial properties, industrial and warehouse facilities, construction and development projects, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, gated communities and HOAs.By expanding into the Chino Valley area, Peralta Associates and Defense continues its mission to elevate the standard of private security services across California and nationwide.Businesses and property managers seeking trusted Chino Valley security guard services can contact Peralta Associates and Defense at (888) 719-5378 or visit www.peraltadefense.com for a customized security assessment.About Peralta Associates and DefenseFounded in 2015, Peralta Associates and Defense is a multi-state security services provider specializing in armed and unarmed security, patrol services, firewatch, investigations, and risk mitigation. The company delivers technology-enhanced, compliance-driven security solutions to commercial, government, and residential clients across the United States.

