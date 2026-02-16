Stryper Frontman Michael Sweet Releases New Single ‘Lord’ from Upcoming Solo Album

MICHAEL SWEET (Photo: Pedro Blanco) Michael Sweet, "The Master Plan" (Frontiers Music Srl)

Rock icon’s new album “The Master Plan” set for release on April 3rd via Frontiers Music Srl

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MICHAEL SWEET, the acclaimed singer-songwriter and frontman for the multi-platinum Christian rock band STRYPER , has just released the new single “Lord” - the second single from his upcoming solo album. His most personal and spiritually resonant solo album yet, The Master Plan is set for release on April 3, 2026 via Frontiers Music Srl. The album is now available for pre-order: https://ffm.bio/michaelsweet_themasterplan Watch the lyric video for “Lord” here: https://youtu.be/kGmKlg9SONs With its heartfelt lyrics and spiritual sincerity, The Master Plan is designed to inspire peace, faith and encouragement — music that comforts the weary, uplifts the spirit, and celebrates the profound love at the center of Sweet’s faith journey.Co-produced by Sweet and Jeff Savage (TobyMac, Jars of Clay, Natalie Imbruglia), this deeply worship‑inspired record marks a bold departure from his previous solo work — blending heartfelt devotion with fresh musical textures and melodic depth unlike anything he has done before. Sweet’s unmistakable voice leads a tapestry of heartfelt worship, inviting listeners to reflect, celebrate and draw closer to the timeless truths at the heart of his message. With sweeping arrangements and a sincere spiritual core, the album offers both comfort and inspiration for moments of prayer, praise and quiet contemplation.The new single follows the release of the title track, which first became available in January. Watch the lyric video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nYlvxAflcug Sweet is best known as the frontman for iconic Christian rock back STRYPER. With over 10 million albums sold worldwide, STRYPER is renowned for its distinctive brand of “heavenly metal” and extraordinary crossover success. The group ascended to prominence in the 1980s with Billboard Top 40 hits like “Calling on You,” “Honestly,” and “Always There for You,” and has maintained a global fanbase ever since. STRYPER is the first band to ever have two songs in MTV’s Top 10 simultaneously with their hits “Free” and “Honestly.” Sweet also has a successful solo career, is a founding member of rock outfit Sweet & Lynch, and he served as the vocalist & guitarist for the legendary classic rock band BOSTON from 2007-2011.For more information, visit www.MichaelSweet.com About Frontiers Label Group:Founded in 1996 by Serafino Perugino in Napoli, Italy, Frontiers initially specialized in distribution of indie Rock labels across the Italian market. The company, however, soon evolved into a leading global rock label, working with such important artists as Megadeth, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Skunk Anansie, Van Zant, Don Felder, Def Leppard, Journey, Yes, Mr Big, Biohazard, Night Ranger, Whitesnake and ELO, while also signing and developing tomorrow’s artists.Today, the expanded Frontiers Label Group owns and operates the imprints Frontiers Music Srl (Mainstream and Classic Rock), FLG Records (Alternative Music) and BLKIIBLK Records (Metal and Hard Rock) with global digital and physical distribution via The Orchard (Sony Music). The company is headquartered in Italy with additional executive staff in London, NY, Boston, Raleigh, Los Angeles and Nashville. Serling Rooks Hunter McKoy Worob and Averill LLP provides legal representation in the US, with international legal under the direction of Dario De Cicco.

