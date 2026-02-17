2025 Top Dentists in New Jersey: Spring Lake Dental Care's Andrew Morris, DDS and Peter Ciampi, DDS

Dr. Morris and Dr. Ciampi have been named New Jersey Monthly Top Dentists of 2025, and Dr. Ciampi has also been named a 2026 Top Dentist in Monmouth Magazine.

SPRING LAKE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spring Lake Dental Care , a practice offering a comprehensive range of dental services in Monmouth County, New Jersey, is announcing three new honors recently bestowed upon its leading dentists. Dr. Andrew Morris and Dr. Peter Ciampi have both been recognized as Top Dentists of 2025 in New Jersey Monthly magazine (1), and Dr. Ciampi has been named a 2026 Top Dentist in Monmouth magazine (2), as well.The annual New Jersey Monthly Top Dentists list is based on a peer-review survey in which licensed dentists across the state are asked to identify colleagues they would recommend for dental care. Dentists selected for inclusion represent a broad range of general and specialty practices throughout New Jersey.Dr. Morris joined Spring Lake Dental Care after completing his general practice residency at Monmouth Medical Center. His clinical approach emphasizes conservative care, patient education, and comfort-focused treatment planning. Dr. Morris says being designated a Top Dentist in New Jersey is an achievement that further strengthens his commitment to providing the best possible care. “It’s an honor to be included among so many respected dentists across New Jersey. Peer recognition reinforces the value of thoughtful, patient-centered care and collaboration within the profession.”Dr. Ciampi’s 2025 recognition marks another entry in a long history of peer-based honors appearing in the pages of New Jersey Monthly. He has been ranked as one of the best dentists in New Jersey several times over the course of his career and has been recognized in a variety of regional and statewide publications. “This type of recognition is especially meaningful because it comes from fellow dental professionals,” says Dr. Ciampi. “It reflects the importance of maintaining high clinical standards and a commitment to continued education throughout one’s career.”Additionally, Dr. Ciampi has been selected as a 2026 Top Dentist in Monmouth magazine following a peer-review process conducted by Professional Research Services (PRS) of Troy, Michigan. The survey was distributed to more than 700 dentists practicing throughout Monmouth County, who were asked to identify which dentists (other than themselves) they would choose if they required specific dental procedures. Final honorees were verified through the State of New Jersey and the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs License Verification System, with recognition ultimately awarded to the highest vote recipients in each specialty who were in good standing with the state.Dr. Ciampi has been providing dental care services in the Spring Lake area for decades and holds Mastership status in the Academy of General Dentistry, an honor achieved by a small percentage of general dentists nationwide. In addition to his clinical work, he has served as a forensic dental consultant andpreviously held a long-term academic appointment at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine.Ultimately, the doctors highlight the gratitude they share for being recognized through a peer-review process. “Dentistry is a profession that requires ongoing education, careful judgment, and collaboration, and it’s particularly meaningful to be acknowledged by colleagues who share those same priorities. We take pride in being part of a practice that values communication, clinical integrity, and long-term oral health. Our patients mean the world to us, and we just focus on providing well-rounded care and a friendly approach to everyone who comes to our office for dental treatment.”References:New Jersey Monthly Magazine (1)Monmouth Magazine Top Dentists 2026 (2)About Dr. Andrew Morris and Dr. Peter CiampiAndrew A. Morris, DDS is a general, cosmetic, and restorative dentist at Spring Lake Dental Care and a lifelong Jersey Shore resident. He earned his undergraduate degree at Virginia Tech and his dental degree from the NYU College of Dentistry. Dr. Morris continued his education by completing a General Practice Residency at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, where he received advanced training in comprehensive care, treatment planning, and pediatric and special patient care. Dr. Morris holds a New Jersey State Enteral Oral Sedation permit and is a member of the American Dental Association, the New Jersey Dental Association, and the Monmouth and Ocean County Dental Society.Peter E. Ciampi, DDS, MAGD is a South Orange native and former member of the United States Navy Dental Corps. He completed his dental education and advanced training at the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, the UCLA Center for Esthetic Dentistry, the Dawson Center for Advanced Dental Studies, and the Pankey Institute. Dr. Ciampi also holds a New Jersey State Enteral Oral Sedation permit. He has achieved Mastership status in the Academy of General Dentistry and Fellowship status in the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, and he is a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic DentistryDr. Morris and Dr. Ciampi are among a full team of dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, and support staff at Spring Lake Dental Care in Monmouth County, New Jersey. The practice offers an array of services for preventive, aesthetic, and restorative dental care. Dr. Ciampi and Dr. Morris are available for interview upon request.

Spring Lake Dental Care
310 Morris Avenue
Spring Lake, NJ 07762
732-449-5666

