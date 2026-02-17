Sela and 2bcloud Announce Merger, Forming One of the Largest Multi-Cloud Engineering Firms Serving the AI Economy

By merging 2bcloud into Sela... we’re significantly advancing our shared mission to build the world’s #1 cloud and AI partner for tech companies.” — Ron Sprinzak, Sela CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move that reflects the accelerating demand for cloud-native, data-driven, and AI-powered transformation, Sela and 2bcloud – two established players in cloud engineering and managed services – announced their merger today, forming one of the region’s largest multi-cloud engineering organizations. The merger advances the companies’ shared mission: to build the world’s #1 cloud services company for tech companies.

The combined company will operate under the Sela brand, employ more than 500 cloud engineers and hold the highest premier partnership designations across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. This will give Sela a unique position in a market increasingly defined by AI workloads and rapid modernization cycles.

The merger underscores a broader trend shaping the global cloud economy: customers and hyperscalers need partners with both deep engineering specialization and real delivery capacity to keep pace with technological change.

BUILDING A CLOUD FORCE FOR THE AI ERA

The rise of AI has triggered a surge in demand for modern data platforms, scalable compute, and cloud-native architectures. At the same time, organizations are confronting talent shortages in areas such as AI engineering, DevOps, cloud security, and data architecture.

The newly combined Sela–2bcloud organization is designed to meet these pressures head-on.

“Companies are facing a perfect storm of AI disruption, data complexity, and global competition for talent,” said Ron Sprinzak, CEO of Sela.

“By merging 2bcloud into Sela, we’re creating a cloud engineering force with the depth, scale, and speed that customers now require, and significantly advancing our shared mission to build the world’s #1 cloud partner for tech companies.”

Evan Spaeder, General Manager of Sela U.S. added:

“The U.S. market is moving faster than ever toward AI-driven products, data modernization, and cloud-native transformation. Combining Sela’s delivery strength with 2bcloud’s deep expertise in digital-native companies gives us a uniquely powerful position in the U.S. ecosystem. Together, we can support customers at every stage of growth and help them move with the speed and engineering precision this new era demands.”

Sela brings more than 30 years of engineering experience across cloud, data, and modernization. 2bcloud adds a strong footprint in ISVs, SaaS, and digital-native companies, with a reputation for agility, cloud-native expertise, and high-velocity delivery.

“Tech companies are under tremendous pressure to modernize faster, adopt AI responsibly, and manage increasingly complex cloud environments,” said Gil Ron, CEO and founder of 2bcloud.

“Merging with Sela accelerates our ability to do exactly that, at scale. This is a major step toward our mission of building the world’s leading cloud services company for tech companies. Together, we combine agility, deep cloud expertise, and the multi-cloud capabilities that ISVs need to stay competitive.”

A STRATEGIC WIN FOR HYPERSCALERS

The merger also positions the combined company as a more significant partner to Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

The combined team will be able to deliver:

- Large-scale migrations for technological and enterprise customers

- Data modernization programs essential for AI readiness

- Cloud-native rearchitecture and application modernization

- AI and analytics projects aligned with each cloud provider’s strategic offerings

- Robust engineering teams capable of multi-region, multi-cloud delivery

With deep expertise, premier partner status across all three major clouds, and strong co-sell alignment, the merged company becomes a more capable channel for hyperscalers looking to grow cloud adoption securely and confidently.

SERVING THE COMPANIES BUILDING TOMORROW’S SOFTWARE

The merged company’s primary focus remains on ISVs, SaaS companies, and high-growth technology firms - sectors driving a significant portion of cloud innovation and consumption.

The combined portfolio includes managed cloud services, optimization, modernization, data engineering, AI/ML, architecture, professional services, and training - all delivered with multi-cloud fluency.

WHY THIS MERGER MATTERS NOW

Cloud spending continues to rise globally as organizations prepare for AI adoption. Yet the industry is constrained by an acute shortage of cloud and data talent. This merger creates a larger, more versatile pool of engineers capable of meeting the rising demand for:

- AI-driven solutions

- Secure, scalable cloud platforms

- Modern data pipelines

- Migration from legacy systems

- Cloud and cost optimization

- Enterprise-grade resilience and governance

With delivery teams across the United States, Europe, Israel, and India, the new combined entity is built to operate at global scale.

About Sela

Sela provides cloud and AI solutions for tech companies.

As a global premier cloud services partner of AWS, Microsoft, & Google Cloud with over 30 years of proven success in technology partnerships, Sela Cloud provides comprehensive services across all stages of the cloud journey. These include architecture design, workload migration, AI, data engineering, infrastructure management, continuous monitoring, performance optimization, and FinOps solutions.

Backed by Fortissimo Capital, and with offices in the United States, India, and Israel, Sela supports hundreds of leading tech companies such as Revenera, Wiz, and Check Point Software. For more information, visit http://selacloud.com.

About 2bcloud

2bcloud is a global cloud partner owned by Octally and specializing in startups, ISVs, and technology-driven companies. The company provides deep expertise in cloud-native engineering, FinOps, DevOps, security, and AI/ML, supporting customers across Azure and AWS and holds premier status with both.

Serving hundreds of customers across the U.S., Europe, and the middle east, 2bcloud supports a wide range of technology organizations: from high-growth startups to industry-leading global software companies. Its customer roster includes Nuvei, SemblyAI, Nucleus, DocPanel, Cyera, Bria, and many others shaping the future of cloud, AI, and data-driven innovation.

