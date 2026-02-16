Better Hearing Clinic of McAllen TX Introduces Advanced Vestibular and Balance Evaluations

Better Hearing Clinic Logo Dr. Amber Palos with a Vestibular Patient Better Hearing Clinic Staff Attend Winter Texan Expo

McAllen Hearing Clinic Addresses Critical Shortage of Specialized Dizziness and Vertigo Care in the Rio Grande Valley

Vertigo and dizziness can severely impact quality of life. We want to provide our community with the awareness and the tools needed to find relief quickly and affordably.” — Dr. Yared Rodriguez, AuD

MCALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Better Hearing Clinic, Inc . is proud to announce the launch of its comprehensive vestibular and balance evaluation suite, a move that establishes the facility as a premier hearing center in McAllen, TX. Under the team leadership of Dr. Yared Rodriguez, AuD, and Dr. Amber Palos, the clinic is addressing a significant healthcare gap in the Rio Grande Valley by providing advanced diagnostic services for patients suffering from dizziness, vertigo, and balance disorders.The Rio Grande Valley has a population of approximately 1.43 million people, yet it remains significantly underserved in the field of vestibular care. Patients suffering from chronic dizziness often find themselves in a cycle of uncertainty. Statistics show that the average person may spend up to $2,000 in emergency room visits before receiving an accurate diagnosis for vertigo. Better Hearing Clinic aims to change this trajectory by providing local access to world-class diagnostic technology.Cutting Edge Balance Technology and DiagnosticsTo ensure the highest level of diagnostic accuracy, Better Hearing Clinic has invested in top tier medical technology from Interacoustics. These tools allow the clinic to pinpoint the origin of balance issues, determining if they are ear-related or require a referral to a different medical specialist.The first major addition to the clinic is the Eclipse Interacoustics. This all in one platform allows the audiologists to administer electrophysiological testing. This process evaluates various organs within the balance system that are often overlooked in standard physical examinations.The second cornerstone of the new Balance Suite is the Visual Eyes TM Micromedical by Interacoustics. This equipment offers a comprehensive Videonystagmography (VNG) test battery. By tracking involuntary eye movements, the Visual Eyes system provides critical data on the inner ear status and the overall balance system.The comprehensive test battery includes:-Smooth Pursuit-Saccade-Optokinetic-Spontaneous Nystagmus-Gaze-Dix Hallpike-Positionals-Bithermal Caloric IrrigationExpertise in a Specialized FieldBetter Hearing Clinic, Inc. stands out as one of the only clinics in the entire RGV area capable of providing these high level dizziness evaluations. The clinic is home to two ASHA certified audiologists who specialize specifically in vestibular testing. This specialization is vital for patients who have previously struggled to find answers for their symptoms. Readers can learn more about dizziness, vertigo, and vestibular care here "Our goal is to mitigate the time and cost patients face when trying to reach proper care," says Dr. Yared Rodriguez, Doctor of Audiology. Vertigo and dizziness can severely impact quality of life, leading to falls or an inability to perform daily tasks. We want to provide our community with the awareness and the tools needed to find relief quickly and affordably."Comprehensive Hearing ServicesWhile the new vestibular suite is a major focus, the clinic continues to serve as a leading provider of hearing aids and hearing tests in the McAllen area. By combining balance care with traditional audiology, Better Hearing Clinic offers a holistic approach to ear health. Patients can receive a full diagnostic workup to see how their hearing and balance systems are interacting, ensuring a more accurate treatment plan.About Better Hearing ClinicBetter Hearing Clinic is a specialized hearing center facility located in McAllen, Texas. Led by Dr. Yared Rodriguez, AuD, and Dr. Amber Palos, the clinic provides a wide range of services, including hearing aids, comprehensive hearing tests, ear cleaning, hearing aid repair, and advanced vestibular evaluations. As one of the few providers in the Rio Grande Valley with the equipment and certification to treat complex balance disorders, the clinic is dedicated to improving the lives of the 1.4 million residents in the region. The hearing center is located at 5425 N McColl Rd, Ste. A, McAllen, TX 78504

