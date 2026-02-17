Cytion and AsedaSciences Announce Partnership to support Early Safety Prediction with Target Driven Cell Model Selection

3RnD® platform connects targets, compounds and authenticated human cell models to reduce manual searching and enable earlier, more informed R&D decisions

By combining Cytion’s authenticated cell models with 3RnD’s data and AI workflow, we enable earlier, more reproducible and more actionable safety insight” — Jonathan Steubing, CEO, Cytion

HEIDELBERG, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cytion , a trusted provider of authenticated, contamination-free human cell lines, and AsedaSciences , developer of the 3RnD cloud platform for AI-enabled chemical safety prediction, today announced an exclusive partnership to strengthen human-relevant, data-driven decision making in early drug and chemical development.Under the collaboration, Cytion will serve as the sole cell line partner supporting standardized, high-content phenotypic screening workflows used within 3RnD. By pairing rigorously authenticated cell models with integrated high-throughput screening and machine-learning analysis, the partnership is designed to help R&D teams identify potential compound safety and toxicity liabilities earlier, before major resources are committed.In addition, the companies will roll out an integrated target-to-cell workflow within 3RnD. Scientists will be able to enter a biological target, review prioritized cell line options with relevant target context, and proceed directly to an order-ready path that links into Cytion’s ecommerce checkout. The same workflow is intended to allow ordering of target-relevant compounds alongside cell models, enabling a streamlined, one-stop experimental setup.AsedaSciences’ 3RnD platform combines standardized cell-based screening data with cloud analytics to generate phenotypic fingerprints of compound activity. These fingerprints can be compared against a reference knowledge base of substances to support early prediction of human and environmental risk profiles and to guide compound prioritization.“When safety signals emerge too late, programs lose time and resources. By combining Cytion’s authenticated cell models with 3RnD’s data and AI workflow, we enable earlier, more reproducible and more actionable safety insight,” said Jonathan Steubing, CEO of Cytion.“By partnering with Cytion, we are making it dramatically easier for scientists to identify and access the right cell line by simply entering their target into 3RnD and seeing prioritized, order-ready options instantly,” said Brad Calvin, CEO of AsedaSciences. “By linking targets to cells and compounds in one integrated workflow, we can eliminate days of literature searching and enable researchers to focus on generating data, with Cytion’s broad cell portfolio becoming a powerful new piece of our experimental puzzle.”Key benefits for users include:• Earlier identification of safety and toxicity risks, helping reduce late-stage attrition• Access to standardized, authenticated human cell lines suitable for high-content screening and ML-ready analysis• Target-driven cell model discovery with a direct path to ordering through Cytion• Consolidated ordering workflow for cell models and target-relevant compounds• Support for 3R principles through increased reliance on human-relevant in vitro systemsRollout and AvailabilityThe partnership will be implemented in phases. Cytion and AsedaSciences will collaborate with pilot users to refine the target-to-cell discovery and ordering experience and to align cell model selection with platform workflows.About CytionCytion is a trusted cell bank specializing in high-quality, contamination-free human and animal cell lines. Cytion applies rigorous quality control and authentication to ensure genetic identity and reliability for research and development. Cytion’s mission is Advancing Research - Cell by Cell.About AsedaSciencesAsedaSciences operates 3RnD, a cloud-based platform that combines standardized, high-content phenotypic screening in human cell systems with machine learning, cloud analytics and advanced data visualization, to support rapid decision making. The platform generates phenotypic fingerprints within an ecosystem of partners developing New Approach Methods (NAMs), designed to support earlier prediction of safety and toxicity risks of chemical compounds and to guide compound and assay prioritization.Media contactsCytion: Jonathan Steubing | CEO | info@cytion.comAsedaSciences: Brad Calvin | CEO and Co-founder | info@asedasciences.com

