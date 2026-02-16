UAGC Expands Arizona College Partner Benefit to Strengthen Arizona’s Workforce and Support Bachelor’s Degree Completion

Gary Packard, senior vice provost of Online Initiatives at the University of Arizona.

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) expanded the Arizona College Partner Benefit, extending a long-standing tuition benefit previously available through select partnerships to now include eligible associate degree graduates from accredited colleges and universities headquartered in Arizona.The expansion reflects an Arizona-first strategy focused on supporting students who complete their associate degrees at local community colleges and continue forward to earn a bachelor’s degree aligned with workforce needs across the state. Under the Arizona College Partner Benefit, eligible associate degree graduates can complete remaining bachelor’s-level coursework at UAGC for $295 per credit and save thousands on the cost of a bachelor’s degree.“This expansion is about strengthening Arizona’s talent pipeline and supporting students who begin their education at our community colleges,” said Gary Packard , senior vice provost of Online Initiatives at the University of Arizona . “By creating a clear and consistent pathway from an associate degree to a bachelor’s degree, we’re helping more Arizona learners complete their education and move into careers that support the state’s workforce and economy.”The Arizona College Partner Benefit creates a clear and lower-cost pathway from associate degree completion to bachelor’s degree attainment, helping reduce barriers that can prevent working adults from finishing their education. The benefit supports learners balancing work, family, and community responsibilities, including those living in rural and tribal communities.UAGC offers career-focused online bachelor’s degree programs delivered in accelerated 5-week courses designed for working adults. The Arizona College Partner Benefit supports Arizona learners who want to build on the progress they’ve already made and continue forward without starting over.The Arizona College Partner Benefit applies to eligible associate degree graduates from accredited colleges and universities headquartered in Arizona and is available for bachelor’s-level coursework beginning February 10, 2026. Eligible students who enroll under this benefit pay $295 per credit for remaining bachelor’s degree coursework at UAGC.To help students maximize the value of an associate degree, UAGC evaluates official transcripts through the transfer credit review process to determine how many approved credits apply toward a selected bachelor’s program. Most bachelor’s degrees require 120 total credits, and students who transfer approximately 60 approved credits from an associate degree may need around 60 additional credits to complete a bachelor’s degree, depending on the program and prior coursework.“This initiative reinforces our commitment to Arizona learners and to the community colleges that serve as the starting point for so many students,” Packard said. “When students complete their associate degrees locally and continue forward, the benefits extend beyond the individual to their communities and to the state of Arizona.”Interested students can learn more and apply with no application fee at UAGC.edu.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

