Sargent Law Firm Releases New Case Study Identifying Intersections as California’s Deadliest Locations for Motorcyclists

More than one-third of all motorcycle deaths occur at intersections, revealing a preventable and persistent roadway design failure.

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sargent Law Firm has released a new in-depth case study, Why Intersections Are the #1 Danger Zone for Motorcyclists in California , examining why intersections continue to produce a disproportionate share of fatal motorcycle crashes across the state.Drawing on 2023 national and California-specific crash data, the study finds that motorcycle fatalities are not random events, but the predictable outcome of intersection design, turning conflicts, speed, and visibility limitations; factors that public agencies have the power to address.“Intersections concentrate the most dangerous decisions drivers make: turning across traffic, judging speed and distance, and reacting under time pressure,” said a spokesperson for Sargent Law Firm. “For motorcyclists, these environments are especially unforgiving. The data show these crashes follow repeatable patterns, which means they are preventable.”Key findings:● In the United States in 2023, there were a total of 6,335 motorcyclists killed in traffic crashes, the highest number ever recorded in federal data.● California recorded 583 motorcyclist fatalities in 2023, ranking in the top five nationwide, behind only Florida (668) and Texas (598).● Intersections accounted for 37% of all U.S. motorcyclist deaths in 2023, totaling ~2,344 fatalities out of 6,335 nationwide, despite representing a small share of roadway mileage.● In California specifically, 216 of 583 motorcycle deaths (37%) occurred at intersections, confirming intersections as a disproportionately deadly environment.● Urban areas accounted for 65% of U.S. motorcyclist deaths in 2023 (~4,118 fatalities), compared to 35% in rural areas (~2,217 deaths).● Five Southern California counties accounted for 317 deaths, over 54% of all California fatalities:■ Los Angeles County: 125■ San Diego County: 52■ Riverside County: 50■ San Bernardino County: 48■ Orange County: 42● Intersection design and speed management are the highest-impact safety levers: the data identify left-turn conflicts at urban intersections, excessive speeds on surface streets, and permissive turning designs as recurring fatal crash mechanisms that public agencies can directly reduce through protected left turns, signal timing, sight-line improvements, and targeted enforcement.Sargent Law Firm conducted this case study to clarify where motorcycle danger is most concentrated and why it persists. As a California law firm representing injured motorcyclists and grieving families, the firm sees firsthand how these predictable crashes change lives.“Motorcycle deaths at intersections are not inevitable,” the firm stated. “They are the foreseeable outcome of design choices that can be changed. The data are clear. The solutions are known. What’s missing is urgency.”If you or someone you love has been injured in a motorcycle crash, Sargent Law Firm’s motorcycle accident attorneys are available to help explain your rights and legal options.About Sargent Law FirmSargent Law Firm is a California-based personal injury law firm founded in 2011, representing individuals injured in serious motor vehicle accidents, workers’ compensation claims, and wrongful death cases. The firm has represented thousands of clients across California and has recovered more than $40 million in settlements, judgments, and verdicts on behalf of injured clients and their families. Sargent Law Firm is recognized for delivering exceptional results and providing dedicated, client-focused representation.For more information and to read the full case study, visit:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.