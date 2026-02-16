Inner Healing Medical Expands Functional Medicine in Greater Boston

Inner Healing Medical, a functional and integrative medicine clinic serving the Boston metro area

Membership-based integrative clinic adds physician leadership, expanded tiers, IV therapy, and root-cause care across the Boston metro area.

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inner Healing Medical, a membership-based functional and integrative medicine clinic headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, announces a major expansion of services across the Boston metro area, including new physician leadership and enhanced membership offerings designed to deliver root-cause, whole-person care.Founded in 2022, Inner Healing Medical provides concierge-style functional medicine, integrative primary care, advanced diagnostic testing, IV nutrient therapy , and personalized health coaching. The clinic’s model focuses on identifying and addressing the underlying drivers of chronic illness rather than managing symptoms alone.This expansion strengthens the clinic’s position as a leading provider of functional medicine near Boston and membership-based integrative care in Massachusetts.New Physician Leadership Strengthens Integrative CareAs part of its growth, Inner Healing Medical welcomes Dr. Stephen Roberts, an integrative family medicine physician whose work bridges conventional medical training with holistic and regenerative approaches.Dr. Roberts brings expertise in:• Root-cause functional medicine• Advanced laboratory analysis• Hormone optimization• Nutrient repletion strategies• Integrative chronic disease management• Mind-body and regenerative therapiesHis addition expands the clinic’s ability to serve patients seeking personalized, whole-person medical care within a structured membership model.Expanded Membership-Based Functional Medicine ModelInner Healing Medical delivers care through a structured membership model designed to support personalized, prevention-focused healthcare. This approach allows for extended visits, deeper clinical evaluation, and comprehensive treatment planning tailored to each patient’s goals.Membership benefits include:• Extended initial consultations and follow-up visits• Advanced functional medicine laboratory testing• IV vitamin and nutrient therapy• Dedicated health coaching support• Coordinated care planning• Personalized wellness strategiesPatients across the Boston metro area — including Lexington, Cambridge, Arlington, Belmont, Newton, Waltham, and surrounding communities — are increasingly seeking proactive, relationship-based medical care that emphasizes long-term health optimization.Whole-Person Medicine: Integrating Science and Mind-Body HealingInner Healing Medical integrates evidence-based functional medicine with mind-body approaches that honor the emotional, environmental, and lifestyle dimensions of health.Services include:• Functional medicine diagnostics• Cardiometabolic risk assessment• Hormone balancing• Gut health optimization• Nutrient and mitochondrial support• IV nutrient therapy• Stress resilience and nervous system regulationThis integrative framework reflects a growing demand for holistic doctors near Boston who combine scientific rigor with personalized, preventative care.About Inner Healing MedicalInner Healing Medical is a membership-based functional and integrative medicine clinic serving the Boston metro area. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the practice provides concierge-style primary care, advanced functional diagnostics, IV therapy, and whole-person health optimization.The clinic’s mission is to redefine modern healthcare by addressing root causes of disease while supporting physical, emotional, and lifestyle transformation.To learn more or to join the membership program , visit:or call 781-614-7800

