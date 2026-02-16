Nearshore Hiring Moves Beyond Engineering as US Firms Place Revenue Teams in Latin America

Customer success market projected to reach $16.5B by 2033. US companies now nearshore sales, customer success , and support teams to Latin America.

The fastest-growing part of our business is not developers. It is sales managers, customer success leads, and support teams.” — Eric Tabone, CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The customer success management market is projected to reach $16.5 billion by 2033. That represents a 24.7% compound annual growth rate from 2025 levels. Bilingual customer support job postings increased 50% year over year across Latin America. The BPO industry in the region grows 12% annually, with the outsourcing market set to reach $20 billion in 2026. These numbers signal a shift: nearshore hiring is no longer limited to software development. US companies now place sales, customer success, and support teams in Latin America.Ninety percent of organizations evaluating new outsourcing destinations in 2026 are considering Latin America. Sales managers in the US earn a median of $130,000 to $160,000 annually. Comparable talent in Colombia, Mexico, and Argentina costs $45,000 to $70,000. Companies looking to hire sales managers LATAM can save 50-60% on payroll while gaining full workday overlap. Time zones from UTC-5 to UTC-3 mean revenue teams work the same hours as their US counterparts. Customer-facing roles require cultural alignment that offshore locations cannot match. Latin American professionals share US business norms, communication styles, and work schedules. Customer success managers nearshore offer US companies access to bilingual professionals with consultative sales experience. Graduates from Universidad de los Andes in Bogota and EAFIT in Medellin bring strong business training to these roles. Colombia's Ruta N innovation district produces professionals fluent in SaaS metrics, retention strategy, and account management. NBS screens every candidate for English fluency through live technical discussions, not standardized tests. Only candidates who can lead a client quarterly business review in English move forward. Bilingual customer support representatives from talent hubs in Medellin, Monterrey, and Buenos Aires rank among the top ten most in-demand remote positions in the region.Argentina's EF English Proficiency Index ranking, the highest in Latin America, makes it a strong source for voice and digital support agents. Tecnologico de Monterrey and UNAM produce thousands of business graduates each year in Mexico. Argentina's Knowledge Economy Law provides 70% payroll tax reductions for qualifying technology firms. These structural advantages make LATAM customer-facing hiring sustainable, not just opportunistic."The fastest-growing part of our business is not developers. It is sales managers, customer success leads, and support teams," said Eric Tabone, CEO of Nearshore Business Solutions. "That surprises people. But when a bilingual CSM in Bogota can run quarterly business reviews, manage renewals, and work your hours at half the cost, the math is obvious. Revenue teams are the next wave of nearshoring."Nearshore Business Solutions has completed 500+ placements across Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico since 2023, covering a wide range of industries and roles. Each placement includes a 90-day replacement guarantee. Detailed role guides for customer support representatives and other customer-facing roles are available at nearshorebusinesssolutions.com.About Nearshore Business Solutions Nearshore Business Solutions sources and vets professionals from Latin America for US companies. Based in Dallas, Texas, NBS specializes in Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico placements with a 16% candidate acceptance rate. The company offers staff augmentation, dedicated teams, and direct hire services with a 90-day replacement guarantee. For more information, visit nearshorebusinesssolutions.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.