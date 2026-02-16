Tandy Law Firm Announces 2026 Scholarship to Support Future Advocates in Law

$1,000 award available to one incoming law student beginning Fall 2026

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tandy Law Firm today announced the launch of the 2026 Tandy Law Firm Scholarship , a $1,000 award created to support the next generation of attorneys who view legal advocacy as a force for good. The scholarship will be awarded to one student beginning law school in the Fall 2026 semester who demonstrates a commitment to using the law to protect rights, uplift communities, and advance justice.“Tandy Law Firm believes in the transformative power of the legal profession,” said Matthew Tandy, founder of Tandy Law Firm. “Lawyers can protect the vulnerable, strengthen communities, and make meaningful change. This scholarship is one way we can support students who are ready to carry that mission forward.”The scholarship is designed for future law students who are driven to make a difference through legal education, particularly those who are passionate about advocacy and service.Applicants must submit a short personal essay responding to the following prompt: What inspired you to pursue a career in law, and how do you hope to use your legal education to make a difference in your community?Submissions will be evaluated holistically, with a focus on ambition, drive, and impact, including the applicant’s clarity of vision and commitment to justice.Scholarship Details• Award: $1,000• Number of recipients: 1• Eligibility: Students beginning law school in Fall 2026• Application deadline: April 7, 2026• Winner announced: May 7, 2026Since opening its doors in 2013, Tandy Law Firm has invested time, resources, and energy into programs that strengthen neighborhoods and support community needs. The Tandy Law Firm Scholarship reflects that same commitment, extending the firm’s community impact by helping future attorneys start their legal journey with support and purpose.Students who meet the eligibility requirements are invited to apply through the scholarship page on the firm’s website.About Tandy Law FirmServing communities in Indiana and Florida, Tandy Law Firm focuses on personal injury matters and leads with clear, honest communication, personalized attention, and unwavering integrity. Founded by Matthew Tandy, the firm advocates fiercely for people when they need it most and remains committed to initiatives that support and strengthen the communities it serves.Media ContactWebsite: https://www.tandylawfirm.com/ Phone: (866) TALK-TLFScholarship inquiries: Please use the scholarship application page on the firm’s website.

