1-800-Power Announces Specialized Advertising Services Exclusively for Standby Generator Dealers Nationwide

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1-800-Power, an advertising agency dedicated exclusively to the standby generator industry, today announced its continued expansion of targeted digital advertising services designed to help licensed standby generator dealers drive consistent sales opportunities and increase installation volume across the United States.

Unlike general marketing agencies, 1-800-Power works solely with standby generator dealers, applying deep industry knowledge and proven advertising strategies to generate high-intent leads and booked appointments. The agency's specialized approach focuses on homeowners actively seeking whole-home standby generators, with messaging centered around power reliability, storm preparedness, and dealer-specific offers.

According to company representatives, this singular industry focus allows 1-800-Power to deliver more qualified demand and more predictable results than traditional marketing firms. By concentrating on one industry and one sales motion, the agency has developed repeatable systems that align with how standby generator sales are actually conducted in the field.

The agency's service offerings include paid advertising management across major platforms such as Meta (Facebook and Instagram) and Google, custom branded landing page creation, and call-focused lead capture systems. All advertising campaigns are conversion-optimized and designed specifically for the unique needs of standby generator dealers looking to expand their market presence.

Company owner Jason Reeves was recently featured on "The Standby Generator Podcast" hosted by Jim Swetman, where he discussed industry-specific marketing strategies and the importance of specialized advertising in the generator space.

Representatives from 1-800-Power note that their approach emphasizes measurable performance, transparency, and scalable growth for established generator dealers. The agency's systems are built to support dealers who are committed to expanding their installation volume through consistent, high-quality lead generation.

Over the next one to three years, 1-800-Power aims to become the leading advertising partner for standby generator dealers nationwide. The company's strategic focus includes expanding into additional U.S. markets, continuously refining advertising systems, and building long-term partnerships with top-performing generator dealers across the country.

1-800-Power is an advertising agency focused exclusively on the standby generator industry. The agency works with licensed standby generator dealers across the United States to drive consistent sales opportunities, booked appointments, and increased install volume through targeted digital advertising and conversion-optimized landing pages. By specializing in one industry, 1-800-Power delivers proven strategies and measurable results for dealers looking to scale their generator installation business.

Jason Reeves | Owner @ 1-800-Power

hello@1800power.com

