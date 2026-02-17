Stricklands Ice Cream to Celebrate 90th Anniversary on March 6

The beloved deliciously different ice cream shop invites customers and community members to join the festivities with 90¢ cones on opening day.

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stricklands Ice Cream , renowned for its fresh and deliciously different ice cream and soft serve creations, today announced it will celebrate its 90th anniversary at its Akron location at 1809 Triplett Boulevard, Akron, Ohio 44312 on opening day, Friday, March 6.Established by Bill and Florence Strickland, Stricklands Ice Cream has been delighting ice cream lovers since 1936. Through its rich homemade recipes and proprietary batch freezer machines, the ice cream destination continues to deliver a unique, high-quality, and flavorful experience in every scoop of award-winning ice cream.Stricklands Ice Cream curates a memorable experience in more ways than its specialty recipes. The ice creamery is well known for the “stretched” appearance of its cones, an effect created by antique conical dippers, making the distinct presentation an essential hallmark to the Stricklands experience.In addition, Stricklands Ice Cream is also well known for its Flavor of the Day. Though chocolate and vanilla are always available, the shop keeps customers engaged with new specialty flavors that rotate onto the menu every three days throughout the season.Scott Margroff, president of Stricklands Ice Cream, alongside his wife Alicia Margroff, is the third generation of the Strickland family to own and operate the treasured business.“We are honored to watch this family legacy continue,” said Margroff. “For 90 years, our customers have selected our made-on-site-daily ice cream for making family memories, celebrating great achievements, and so much more. We can’t wait to see what the next 90 years have in store.”The Akron location is the original Stricklands Ice Cream stand and carries a special connection to the ice creamery’s history. Bill Strickland originally selected the site, which opened amid the Great Depression, to provide free entertainment from the neighboring Goodyear Airdock and Akron Fulton Airport while patrons enjoyed their frozen treats.For the Margroff family, soft-serve ice cream continues to run through their veins. Many of the Margroff children play an active role in the business. Kaitlin Rorar and Hannah Rounds continue to help Stricklands thrive along with their brother, Jake Margroff, who has decided to follow in his father Scott’s footsteps and maintain the family’s tradition.“Stricklands Ice Cream has always played a huge role in my life,” said the younger Margroff. “From scooping ice cream in my younger years to now assisting in managing operations, I’m filled with gratitude to have this unique opportunity to connect with my family heritage and bring it into the future.”Today, Stricklands Ice Cream is enjoyed throughout northeast Ohio with additional franchise locations in Cuyahoga Falls, Streetsboro, Fairlawn, and Kent. In 2024, the ice cream shop expanded to the west coast with the opening of a Stricklands franchise in Costa Mesa, Calif.From place to place, coast to coast, and generation to generation, wherever a Stricklands sets up shop, a crowd of adoring fans is sure to follow.“We always say that once someone tries our ice cream, that person is a customer for life,” shared Scott Margroff.That statement rings true for local customers and even special visitors. Throughout its history, Stricklands Ice Cream has welcomed a host of notable celebrities such as Jim Brown, Bob Feller, Cliff Lee, Victor Martinez, Larry Nance, Jack Nicklaus, and others.Stricklands Ice Cream continues to curry deep fondness for many patrons who enjoy its delicious selection and signature traditions. As it embarks on its 90th year in business, the made-daily-on-site ice cream shop is eager to keep creating more cherished memories for customers with every serving of its tantalizing flavors and specialty creations.About Stricklands Ice CreamFounded in Akron, Ohio in 1936 by Bill and Florence Strickland, Stricklands Ice Cream is a family-owned business known for its deliciously different ice cream. With its commitment to using only the finest ingredients and crafting fresh small batch ice cream at each location every day, Stricklands Ice Cream continues to cultivate a loyal following of ice cream lovers. For additional information, visit MyStricklands.com

