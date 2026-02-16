Heritage Structures Lists Its Portable Buildings on ShedHub Marketplace, Serving Upstate New York

WATERLOO, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heritage Structures, a family-owned manufacturer of portable buildings based in New York, is now listings its structures on ShedHub, an online marketplace that connects buyers with independent shed and portable building manufacturers.

Founded in 2004, Heritage Structures has been building portable sheds and related structures for customers across upstate New York for more than 20 years. The company is known for focusing on consistent build quality, long-term customer relationships, and straightforward pricing. Its buildings are constructed using established materials and building techniques and are backed by a warranty for the original purchaser covering manufacturing defects and material failure, with specific exclusions outlined by the company.

Heritage Structures manufactures a range of portable building types, including sheds, barns, lean-to structures, pavilions, and garages. Customers can customize their buildings with multiple siding colors, roof options such as metal or shingles, windows and doors, and a variety of exterior, interior, structural, and electrical upgrades. Delivery and installation are included with purchases, and the company reports that most deliveries can be completed in about an hour, depending on site conditions and services selected.

Custom-ordered buildings are typically delivered within three to six weeks, while in-stock units are generally delivered within two weeks. Some structures may also be built on site, which usually requires a full day to complete. With proper maintenance, Heritage Structures states that its buildings are expected to remain structurally sound for at least 25 years and may last 50 to 60 years over their full lifespan.

As part of its presence on ShedHub, Heritage Structures has listed inventory from multiple New York locations on the marketplace. Buildings available through ShedHub reflect inventory from the company’s Waterloo, Scipio Center, Bloomfield, Clay, Lakeport, Spencerport, Middleport, Oneonta, West Seneca, and Cobleskill locations, giving buyers visibility into available structures across its upstate New York footprint.

In addition to standard purchases, Heritage Structures provides rent-to-own options with terms ranging from 24 to 60 months, as well as traditional financing for qualified buyers. Financing programs include credit-based options with set minimum credit score requirements, defined loan limits, and no prepayment penalties, subject to lender terms.

By joining ShedHub, Heritage Structures expands its online visibility while continuing to serve customers throughout upstate New York. ShedHub functions as a centralized marketplace where buyers can browse portable buildings from multiple independent manufacturers and compare available styles, customization options, and regional sellers in one place.

Heritage Structures’ listings on ShedHub reflect the same building types, customization choices, warranty terms, and delivery practices currently available through the company’s direct sales channels.

For more information, you may visit their website at https://www.heritagestructuresny.com.

About Heritage Structures

Heritage Structures is a family-owned portable building manufacturer that has operated in New York since 2004. The company builds sheds, barns, garages, pavilions, and other outdoor structures for customers throughout upstate New York. All Heritage Structures buildings include delivery and installation and offers a warranty for the original purchaser covering manufacturing defects and material failure, with specific exclusions. With proper care and maintenance, the company states its structures are designed for long-term use and durability.

About ShedHub

ShedHub is an online marketplace that brings together independent shed and portable building manufacturers and buyers in one centralized platform. The site allows consumers to browse building styles, customization options, and regional sellers while maintaining direct connections between buyers and manufacturers. ShedHub does not manufacture buildings and does not set pricing, instead providing a digital listing and discovery platform for portable structure providers across the United States.

