Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Double R Municipal Utility District No. 2A of Hunt and Collin Counties (“Double R MUD”) and its purported officers after a series of actions that appear designed to evade state oversight and support the illegal East Plano Islamic Center (“EPIC”) real estate development.

Municipal utility districts (“MUDs”) are political subdivisions of the State of Texas that provide essential utility services and infrastructure—and are therefore subject to legal requirements and state oversight. According to Attorney General Paxton’s lawsuit, Double R MUD held a highly unusual special meeting at noon on Friday, September 12, 2025, at a desolate intersection identified by GPS coordinates. At this meeting, the prior board resigned and a new slate of directors assumed control. The newly constituted board then purported to approve a petition to add approximately 402.524 acres into the district and expand Double R’s boundaries to encompass the proposed location of “The Meadows,” which is also known as “EPIC City”. This action appears to have been done for the purpose of allowing EPIC City developers to avoid state oversight by expanding this existing MUD, rather than going through the process of creating a new one.

Reports have indicated that some or all of the individuals purporting to serve as the new directors on the board may not meet the statutory qualifications required under Texas law. When state regulators requested documentation to verify that these individuals were legally eligible to hold office and exercise taxing authority, Double R MUD provided a delayed response and produced documents that demonstrated that the individuals were unqualified for office.

“I will not allow individuals to cheat the system to advance an illegal development and destroy beautiful Texas land,” said Attorney General Paxton. “If EPIC City’s developers or operatives are attempting to illegally take over local governmental structures in North Texas, my office will do everything in our power to stop their scheme.”

Attorney General Paxton’s lawsuit seeks to remove the individual defendants from the board of directors of Double R MUD, invalidate their illegal annexation, and hold them accountable for their unlawful actions. This lawsuit is the latest step in Attorney General Paxton’s broader effort to hold EPIC City and its affiliated entities accountable for illegal activity. In December 2025, Attorney General Paxton sued to stop EPIC City from continuing to pursue its illegal development activity. To read the new lawsuit, click here.