WARHOUNDS Expanded Demo Hits Steam Next Fest on February 22, Passes 22,000 Wishlists, Aims for Spring Release

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team behind WARHOUNDS is bringing a bigger, content-packed demo to Steam Next Fest 2026 on February 22. The turn-based tactics game inspired by XCOM and Jagged Alliance , is currently targeting a full release coming this spring.The announcement follows a successful closed playtest. More than 11,000 players joined in, with an average playtime of 1 hour 23 minutes. Survey results were strong: 94% of participants rated the game positively, the demo scored an average of 8.6/10, and 95% said they want to keep playing and follow development. In total, 90% of playtest players said they support the game based on what they’ve played so far. Early fans of XCOM and Jagged Alliance summed it up best, calling WARHOUNDS “one of the most honest tactical games in years.”Momentum is building beyond the playtest as well. WARHOUNDS has already passed 22,000 wishlists on Steam.The February 22 demo goes well beyond the earlier playtest build. Alongside the tutorial missions, players will get four combat missions set across different biomes: the slums, city center, military base, and seaport. Three missions are focused on clearing enemy sectors, while one mission tasks players with rescuing and extracting a captive.New enemies are also on the way. The familiar Daamat terrorist organization returns with more dangerous classes, and the demo introduces a new faction: Tsai Shen, a high-tech corporate force with its own combat style and threats.For players who want a taste of the strategic layer, the expanded demo lets you start developing the WARHOUNDS ship-base. You’ll be able to build modules like the Infirmary, Mess Hall, Training Ground, and Workshop, then take on contracts to unlock new gear that changes how fights play out. That includes smoke grenades, flashbangs, secondary weapons such as knives and pistols, combat scanners, and more. Medical drones are also part of the demo and can be bought via contracts, deployed in missions, used to heal allies, and even stun enemies.Streamers and press don’t have to wait for February 22. Early access keys are available now via the link in the official WARHOUNDS Discord, and will remain available until the game’s full release.Steam Next Fest Demo Release Date: February 22, 2026Full Release Target: Coming this spring

