Global Steering Position Sensor Market Outlook 2026–2036: Safety-Driven Growth at 6.5% CAGR

Steering Position Sensor Market

EV expansion, ADAS integration, and ASIL compliance drive steering position sensor market to USD 3.0 Billion by 2036.

Precision steering sensing is no longer optional it's central to EV control, ADAS accuracy, and next-gen vehicle safety systems.” — opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at FMI

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Steering Position Sensor Market is projected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2026 to USD 3.0 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, according to Future Market Insights (FMI). The market’s expansion reflects the automotive industry’s transition toward electronically controlled steering systems, electric power steering (EPS), and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) requiring precise angular feedback mechanisms.

By leveraging advanced semiconductor engineering and precision calibration techniques, producers can now develop sensors that offer accurate angular position detection and enhanced signal processing through improved temperature compensation and electromagnetic interference shielding. This technological advancement allows for the creation of compact sensors with extended operational life capabilities and reduced signal drift, effectively addressing automotive demands for reliable steering feedback while maintaining sensor accuracy throughout extended operational cycles.

Request For Sample Report | Customize Report | Purchase Full Report–

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-31999

Market at a Glance

- Market Value (2026): USD 1.6 Billion

- Market Forecast (2036): USD 3.0 Billion

- CAGR (2026–2036): 6.5%

- Dominant Technology: Hall-Effect Sensors (46% Share)

- Leading Application: EPS Column Installations (61% Share)

The growth trajectory highlights increasing integration of digital steering feedback systems in both passenger and commercial vehicles.

Key Growth Drivers Reshaping the Industry

- Surge in Electric Power Steering (EPS) Adoption

Electric vehicles (EVs) and modern internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles increasingly rely on EPS systems. Steering position sensors provide accurate angular detection, enabling torque optimization and improved driver assistance functionality.

- Rising ADAS Penetration

Lane-keeping assist, stability control, adaptive cruise control, and automated parking systems require precise steering angle feedback. Steering sensors ensure reliable signal processing and system responsiveness.

- Regulatory Push for Functional Safety

Compliance with ISO 26262 standards and ASIL B, C, and D safety levels is compelling manufacturers to integrate redundant and diagnostic-enabled steering sensors into vehicle architectures.

Technology Trends: Hall-Effect Sensors Dominate

Hall-effect sensors account for 46% of total market share, owing to:

- High durability in automotive environments

- Cost efficiency for high-volume production

- Temperature stability and EMI resistance

- Extended operational life cycles

AMR/GMR sensors represent approximately 28% of the market, particularly in applications requiring higher angular resolution and enhanced magnetic immunity. Optical and inductive technologies are expanding in premium vehicle segments.

Application Insights: EPS Column Leads Deployment

EPS column-mounted installations dominate with a 61% share due to:

- Compact integration design

- Direct steering wheel feedback capability

- Simplified system architecture

- Lower vibration sensitivity

Rack-mounted and standalone installations are witnessing steady adoption in advanced vehicle platforms and commercial vehicle systems.

Regional Performance and Growth Outlook

FMI analysis highlights varying regional growth patterns:

- India: 7.7% CAGR

- China: 6.6% CAGR

- USA: 6.0% CAGR

- Germany: 5.1% CAGR

- Japan: 4.4% CAGR

India’s strong CAGR reflects expanding automotive production and rising safety compliance awareness. China’s growth is driven by rapid EV manufacturing expansion and automated production infrastructure.

In the United States, regulatory oversight by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration continues to reinforce safety system integration, accelerating sensor demand across vehicle categories.

Germany remains a premium innovation hub, supported by leading automotive suppliers such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG, which are investing heavily in semiconductor miniaturization and integrated steering control systems.

Japanese firms including DENSO Corporation and Hitachi Astemo, Ltd. are expanding precision magnetic sensing capabilities to support hybrid and EV production growth.

Competitive Landscape: Integration Over Isolation

The market is witnessing a shift from standalone sensing devices to integrated steering feedback modules that combine:

- Signal conditioning circuits

- Real-time diagnostics

- Digital communication protocols

- Multi-redundant safety architecture

These advancements reduce OEM integration complexity while improving reliability and regulatory compliance.

Market Scope and Segmentation

The steering position sensor market includes automotive sensors categorized by:

- Technology Type: Hall-effect, AMR/GMR, Optical, Inductive

- Installation Type: OEM (First Fit), Aftermarket

- Application Location: EPS Column, EPS Rack, Standalone

- Safety Level: ASIL B, ASIL C, ASIL D

- Output Type: Analog and Digital

Geographically, the market spans North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Strategic Outlook: Digital Steering Defines the Future

As vehicles evolve into software-driven mobility platforms, steering systems are becoming digitally integrated with broader vehicle intelligence frameworks. Over the next decade, growth will be defined not merely by vehicle production volume but by increasing sensor sophistication per vehicle.

Rising EV adoption, tightening safety mandates, and consumer demand for enhanced driving stability will collectively sustain long-term growth momentum in the steering position sensor market.

Get data that aligns with your strategic priorities — ask for report customization today:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-31999

Related Reports:

Riot Control Vehicle Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/riot-control-vehicle-market

Ship Anchor Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ship-anchor-market

Automotive Tappet Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-tappet-market

Have a specific Requirements and Need Assistant on Report Pricing or Limited Budget please contact us - sales@futuremarketinsights.com

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) is an ESOMAR-certified, ISO 9001:2015 market research and consulting organization, trusted by Fortune 500 clients and global enterprises. With operations in the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, FMI provides data-backed insights and strategic intelligence across 30+ industries and 1200 markets worldwide.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

Why FMI: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/why-fmi

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.