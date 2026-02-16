JT4 Technologies Announces Strategic Expansion into AI Mastery Training to Upskill Miami's Workforce

Jorge Tijerino, Founder of JT4 Technologies

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JT4 Technologies, a leading technology consultancy specializing in comprehensive business modernization, today announced plans to launch its "AI Mastery Series" in 2026, a corporate training curriculum designed to democratize artificial intelligence skills across South Florida's business community.

The initiative represents a natural evolution for the Miami-based firm, which has spent over a decade transforming from a specialized IT and low-voltage provider into a strategic technology partner serving growth-stage companies throughout Miami-Dade and Broward County.

According to company representatives, the AI Mastery Series will provide comprehensive instruction on Large Language Model (LLM) usage, prompt engineering, and operational automation, addressing a critical skills gap as businesses navigate the transition to an AI-driven economy. The curriculum is designed specifically for professional services firms, healthcare organizations, retail operations, and hospitality businesses seeking to implement practical, revenue-generating AI solutions.

"The program reflects our fundamental philosophy that technology should serve people, not complicate them," representatives from JT4 Technologies noted. "We've helped local clients automate thousands of hours of manual data entry and deploy custom autonomous agents for customer support. Now we're empowering their teams with the knowledge to continue that transformation independently."

The announcement underscores JT4's unique positioning in the South Florida technology landscape. Unlike traditional Managed Service Providers focused solely on infrastructure maintenance, the firm offers what it calls a "Complete Stack" approach—managing everything from physical cabling and cloud-managed access control systems to AI agents and workflow automation platforms.

This integrated methodology has enabled the company to eliminate the vendor finger-pointing common in technology projects, providing clients with unified responsibility across both physical infrastructure and digital intelligence layers. Services span AI and automation consulting, managed IT and cybersecurity, audio/visual smart spaces, web and application development, physical security infrastructure, and creative media production.

The company's vision extends beyond training to becoming the standard-bearer for the "Smart Office" in South Florida—creating environments where physical space and digital workflow merge seamlessly. This approach has resonated particularly with decision makers at small to mid-sized enterprises seeking a fractional CTO partner rather than simply a helpdesk ticket system.

About JT4 Technologies

JT4 Technologies is a forward-thinking technology consultancy based in Miami, Florida, dedicated to modernizing the operational stack of growing businesses, founded by Jorge Tijerino. The firm manages the entire lifecycle of a company's technology—from cables in the wall to AI agents in the cloud—providing radical transparency and white glove service that remote-only firms cannot match.

Contact:

Jorge Tijerino, Founder

jorge@jt4tech.com

786-872-3707

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.