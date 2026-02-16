NATO PA and North Atlantic Council Meet to Stress Transatlantic Unity and Commitment to Increased Defence Spending and Stronger Defence Industry

Members of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA) met with the North Atlantic Council (NAC) on Monday morning. The meeting kicked off the Assembly’s 16-17 February Joint Committee Meetings in Brussels. 150 parliamentarians convened in Brussels for the two-day meeting, highlighting the Assembly’s key role in strengthening support for NATO, fostering transatlantic ties and ensuring the democratic link between Allied governments and the citizens they represent.

NATO PA President Marcos Perestrello underlined that sustained parliamentary engagement remains essential to reinforcing political resolve, democratic legitimacy, and public support for NATO’s continued adaptation.

Discussions focused on the Assembly’s 2026 priorities and on supporting the implementation of NATO decisions in the lead-up to the 2026 Ankara Summit. President Perestrello emphasised the Assembly’s commitment to translating increased defence investment into a quantum leap in collective defence, including through faster procurement, stronger defence industrial capacity, and enhanced military readiness across the Alliance.

He underlined the Assembly’s steadfast priority of sustaining long-term Allied support for Ukraine, stressing that Ukraine’s security is inseparable from that of the Alliance. He called for predictable and coordinated military, financial, and political assistance aimed at enabling a just and lasting peace.

The exchange also reflected the Assembly’s focus on protecting NATO’s strategic assets, including critical infrastructure, supply chains, and the resilience of Allied societies and democratic institutions, as hybrid threats continue to evolve.

Finally, participants reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to strengthening NATO’s partnerships and outreach, recognising that Euro-Atlantic security is closely linked to developments in NATO’s neighbourhood and beyond.

The meeting underscored the value of sustained engagement between Allied governments and parliaments, and a shared responsibility to advance deterrence and defence, protect Allied societies, and deepen cooperation with partners.

As the Alliance prepares for the Ankara Summit, NATO parliamentarians stand ready to help turn political commitments into practical capabilities and sustain unity across the transatlantic community.

Press queries: [email protected]

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly is institutionally separate from NATO but serves as an essential link between NATO and the parliaments of the NATO nations. It provides greater transparency of NATO policies and fosters better understanding of the Alliance’s objectives and missions among legislators and citizens of the Alliance.