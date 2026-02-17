United Asset Sales Announces Metal Fabrication Facility Auction in Tijuana, Mexico

United Asset Sales Logo 2013 JMT AD-R 30135, 120” X 148.5-TON CAPACITY, BED WIDTH 10’, AUTOMATIC BACK GAUGE, CROWNING, DELEM DA-52 CONTROL, S/N 7323137871

TIJUANA, BAJA CALIFORNIA, MEXICO, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Asset Sales announces a public timed online auction of surplus metal fabrication and manufacturing equipment from an operating facility located in Parque Industrial Pacífico in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico.

The auction is being conducted due to surplus to ongoing operational needs and offers buyers an exceptional opportunity to acquire late-model and well-maintained fabrication, machining, and production equipment at auction pricing.

Featured assets include press brakes, water jet cutting systems, chillers, centrifuges, wood routing equipment, laminating machinery, welding equipment, forklifts, sewing machines, heat tunnel ovens, dust collection systems, band saws, trash compactors, and related shop support equipment.

“This sale represents a great buying opportunity for manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers,” said a representative of United Asset Sales. “With high-quality metal fabrication machinery and equipment available south of the border, bidders can significantly upgrade their operations or expand capacity at a fraction of replacement cost.”

Auction Details:

PUBLIC ONLINE AUCTION

Surplus to Ongoing Needs

Metal Fabrication Facility

Boulevard Pacífico #14529, Lote #5 y 18A

Manzana #7, Parque Industrial Pacífico

Tijuana, Baja California, 22643 Mexico

Timed Online Auction:

Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Bidding Begins at 10:00 AM PST

Inspection:

Monday, February 23, 2026

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM PST

Payment Terms:

Bank Wire Transfer Only. Full payment must be made within 24 hours of winning bid.

Removal Deadline:

All items must be removed no later than Friday, March 13, 2026.

Buyer Responsibilities:

All prepping, removal, loading, and trucking are the responsibility of the buyer.

Buyer’s Premium:

18% for all purchases

Online Bidding:

Provided by BidSpotter.com

The auction is open to qualified bidders worldwide and is expected to attract strong participation due to the scope and quality of the equipment being offered.

For complete auction details, photos, catalog updates, and bidder registration, visit:

www.UnitedAssetSales.com

Media Contact:

United Asset Sales, LLC

23945 Calabasas Road, Suite 209

Calabasas, CA 91302 USA

Phone: 818-264-4232

Email: auctions@unitedassetsales.com

Bid / View Catalog:

https://www.bidspotter.com/en-us/auction-catalogues/bscunited/catalogue-id-united4-10196

For more information and upcoming auctions, visit www.unitedassetsales.com.

ABOUT UNITED ASSET SALES

United Asset Sales is a national industrial and commercial equipment auction company specializing in asset disposition for businesses nationwide. Roy Gamityan, Auctioneer, has more than thirty years of experience in the auction industry and is widely recognized for delivering professional, results-driven auction services. For more information, visit www.unitedassetsales.com or connect on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/united-asset-sales-roy-gamityan-auctioneer-9744b067/

