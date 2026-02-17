Columbus Plastic Surgeon Jason B. Lichten, MD Named Castle Connolly Top Doctor® for 2026

Jason Lichten, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon and the head of Central Ohio Plastic Surgery, is on Castle Connolly Medical Ltd.’s 2026 Top Doctors list.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason B. Lichten, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Columbus and the Director of Central Ohio Plastic Surgery , has been named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for 2026. The designation recognizes physicians nationwide who are nominated by their peers and selected through Castle Connolly’s research-driven evaluation process, and the list represents the top 7% of all physicians practicing in the United States. (1)Castle Connolly Top Doctors are chosen based on criteria that include professional achievements, clinical experience, and peer recognition. The selection process is led by physician researchers and does not accept paid participation or advertising.Founded in 1991, Castle Connolly is a healthcare research and information company best known for identifying top physicians across medical specialties in the United States. Its selection methodology relies on peer nominations, extensive screening, and independent medical review to evaluate physicians based on factors such as education, hospital affiliations, leadership roles, and disciplinary history. Castle Connolly Top Doctor listings are published annually and are widely referenced by patients, hospitals, and healthcare organizations.Dr. Lichten is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He founded Central Ohio Plastic Surgery in 2005 and provides plastic surgery, reconstructive surgery, and non-surgical cosmetic enhancement options to patients throughout Columbus, Lancaster, and surrounding communities in Southeast Ohio. His clinical practice is based on care that is customized to individual patient needs, and his services include procedures such as breast surgery, body contouring, and facial enhancement, as well as BOTOX Cosmetic and other skin renewal treatments.In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Lichten has held leadership roles within the medical community, including his previous tenure as President of the Columbus Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Lichten says this latest honor from the Castle Connolly organization ultimately reinforces his commitment to providing patients with personalized treatment plans and effective procedures performed by an experienced hand.Castle Connolly Top Doctor distinctions are awarded annually and are intended to help patients identify physicians who have been recognized by other doctors for their work within their specialty. Dr. Lichten’s selection on the 2026 Top Doctors list is the latest of several Castle Connolly recognitions bestowed upon him over the last 10 years.Reference:Castle Connolly Top Doctors (1)About Jason Lichten, MDJason B. Lichten, MD is the Founder and Medical Director of Central Ohio Plastic Surgery, providing care to patients throughout Columbus, Lancaster, and nearby areas. In addition to his board-certification by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, he maintains active membership in both The Aesthetic Societyand the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Along with his repeated designation as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor, Dr. Lichten has received numerous honors, including recognition in Columbus Monthly magazine’s Top Doctors list, as well as the Fairfield Medical Center Legendary Caregiver Award and the VitalsPatients’ Choice Award. Dr. Lichten is available for media interviews upon request.For more information about Dr. Lichten and his practice, please visit centralohioplasticsurgery.com or https://www.facebook.com/Central.Ohio.Plastic.Surgery To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.centralohioplasticsurgery.com/practice-news/columbus-plastic-surgeon-jason-b-lichten-md-named-castle-connolly-top-doctor-for-2026/ ###Central Ohio Plastic SurgeryColumbus Area Office680 Buckles Court NorthSuite 2BGahanna, Ohio 43230Phone: (740) 653-5064Lancaster Office2656 N. Columbus StreetSuite ALancaster OH 43130Phone: (740) 653-5064Rosemont Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.