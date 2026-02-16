Syrups Market to Reach US Billion by 2030, Driven by Rapid Growth in the Ready-to-Eat Food Sector

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The syrups market has been experiencing notable growth recently, driven by evolving consumer preferences and expanding applications in food and beverages. As more people seek convenient and flavorful options, syrups are becoming an essential ingredient across various products. Let’s explore the current market size, key factors influencing its expansion, regional dynamics, and upcoming trends that are shaping the industry’s future.

Syrups Market Size and Growth Projections

The syrups market has seen substantial growth over recent years and is projected to continue this upward trend. It is expected to increase from $38.81 billion in 2025 to $41.17 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This past growth was largely fueled by the rise in processed food and beverage consumption, broader use of syrups in bakery items, expansion of cafés and quick-service restaurants, greater variety of syrup flavors, and advances in packaging and shelf-life extension technologies.

Looking ahead, the syrups market is set to grow even more robustly. By 2030, its value is anticipated to reach $53.59 billion, with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Factors expected to drive this growth include rising demand for low-sugar syrup options, increased availability of plant-based sweetener syrups, a stronger focus on premium and artisanal products, growth in online retail channels, and ongoing innovation in flavors. Key trends to watch include the preference for natural and organic syrups, the use of alternative sweeteners, expanding applications in beverages and desserts, and the popularity of clean-label products.

Understanding Syrups and Their Use

Syrups are thick, sticky solutions typically made of sugar and water, often enhanced with flavors or medicinal ingredients. They dissolve into liquids more rapidly and easily than granulated sugar, making them ideal for sweetening both hot and cold drinks. Their versatility and quick dissolving nature make syrups a popular choice in various culinary and beverage applications.

Growing Popularity of Ready-to-Eat Foods and Its Impact on Syrups

One major factor propelling the syrup market is the increasing demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food products. RTE foods are items that have been pre-cleaned, cooked, and frequently packaged, making them convenient for immediate consumption. Syrups play a crucial role in enhancing both the flavor and shelf life of these products. For example, in January 2023, a report from Aviko, a Netherlands-based food company, highlighted that the UK fast food sector expanded from $20.61 billion in 2022 to $22.04 billion in 2023, with consumer visits to fast food outlets rising to 45% by June 2023. This surge in RTE food consumption is expected to further boost syrup demand in the near future.

Regional Overview of the Syrups Market

In 2025, North America stood out as the largest regional market for syrups. The syrups market report covers other important regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global market landscape.

