ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Reed Cohen Skelton, 26, of Bowersville, has been convicted of trafficking a 16-year-old female in Fulton County. Skelton, who is a former ICU nurse, communicated with the victim using social media apps, including Snapchat, before trafficking her months later.

“This is the disturbing reality that we’re seeing online, where traffickers are targeting our children for abuse and exploitation,” said Carr. “Whether it’s Snapchat or Roblox or any other app, child predators will find a way to communicate with their next victim, and we’re doing everything in our power to stop them. Our team is on the ground leading this fight, and we won’t rest until every child is safe and every trafficker is brought to justice.”

This case was prosecuted by former Assistant Attorney General Kaitlyn (Fain) Salinas and Assistant Attorney General Claire Anderson of the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

It was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit, the Cobb County Police Department, and the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, with assistance from the Gainesville Police Department, the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and Georgia State Patrol.

Case Summary

Skelton initiated online contact with the victim and continued to communicate with her for several months – requesting and sending sexually explicit content to the minor.

Following this online communication, Skelton traveled to Cobb County to pick up the 16-year-old in November 2024. He then transported the victim to a hotel in Fulton County, where he rented a room and engaged in commercial sex with the minor. He also created and possessed digital files of the act with the minor. In exchange, Skelton paid the victim $500.

Conviction and Sentencing

On Feb. 12, 2026, Reed Cohen Skelton pleaded guilty to the following charges:

2 counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude

1 count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Skelton was sentenced to 25 years, with the first 10 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation. He is also required to register as a sex offender.

Skelton surrendered his nursing license as part of his guilty plea.

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Since its inception, the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has secured more than 70 criminal convictions and rescued and assisted over 200 children. This Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Macon and Augusta.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.