Neobank Rizon raises $2M pre-seed round as global demand for dollar banking services rises

DE, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delaware-based neobank Rizon has raised a $2M pre-seed round as more people rely on global USD accounts for earnings, payments, and everyday spending. The investment comes from Market One Capital , a Polish venture capital firm focused on early-stage startups. The funding will be used to scale Rizon’s user base worldwide.Rizon was launched just five months ago and is active in 122 countries, with more than 170,000 app installs. Transaction volume is growing 245% month-over-month, and user retention is much higher than industry benchmarks – more than a third of users return within the first week, and over 49% remain active after 30 days.“Banking is going through a change that’s similar to what happened with entertainment when Netflix moved movies from siloed physical formats into the cloud,” says Ignas Survila, CEO and Co-Founder of Rizon. “We’re more convinced than ever that the global demand for accessible, dollar-based banking services is significantly larger than anticipated. Our mission is to make digital dollars accessible and spendable by everyone, no matter where they live. And we’re incredibly fortunate to work with partners who support our vision”.The $2M investment comes from Market One Capital, a Polish venture capital firm that has been investing in startups for over 10 years and has backed more than 80 companies, including three unicorns. The firm focuses on pre-seed and seed investments in what it describes as the “platforms of tomorrow”.“Digital dollars have been booming in popularity, but until now, using them in everyday life was surprisingly hard,” said Jacek Lubiński, Partner at Market One Capital. “We believe that in the next decade, we’ll see several billion-dollar or even trillion-dollar companies built around global dollar banking. From what we see, Rizon may well be among the first of them – they have a unique and deeply user-centric distribution approach, and they’ve already shown early proof of successful execution. That’s what made us want to get involved.”Rizon is used by solopreneurs, freelancers, and remote workers across the globe. Many are employed by U.S. companies that pay them in digital dollars through payroll providers like Deel. Rizon also solves the problem of hefty foreign transaction fees – a recent case study highlights how Rizon helped a user retain more of their business profits by settling bills and transfers through the app.The value of borderless digital dollars is becoming widely recognized, and Rizon is making them instantly usable worldwide. The $2M pre-seed funding from Market One Capital will help Rizon expand into new markets and grow their user base further.About RizonRizon is a global dollar neobank that lets users deposit, send, spend, and receive dollars across 122 countries. It issues Visa cards accepted at 100 million+ merchants and ATMs worldwide. The platform enables international transfers at up to 86% lower cost than traditional providers, along with lower ATM fees for local currency withdrawals. Rizon is creating a global platform that makes digital U.S. dollars truly accessible to all. Learn more at www.getrizon.com

