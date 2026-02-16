Agency’s proprietary “AI grounding” strategy delivers over $2M in revenue across diverse practice areas via Google SGE and AI overviews

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grow Law, the premier digital marketing agency specializing in high-performance legal growth, today announced groundbreaking results for its clients within the evolving AI search landscape. By implementing proprietary Generative Engine Optimization for law firms and AI grounding strategies, Grow Law has enabled small and medium-sized practices to capture a dominant share of the burgeoning “Zero-Click” search market.As AI platforms like Google Search Generative Experience (SGE), ChatGPT, and Perplexity change how potential clients find legal counsel, Grow Law has moved ahead of the curve. Proprietary performance data collected across the agency’s client portfolio shows that these strategic shifts have resulted in up to a 5,500% increase in AI-driven Marketing Qualified Leads (MQLs), with some firms generating over $1 million in approximate revenue from AI sources alone."Our mission has always been to double law firm revenue through data-driven marketing. In 2026, that means ensuring our clients aren't just on the page, but are the primary source cited by AI engines," said Sasha Berson , Managing Partner at Grow Law."We aren't just writing content; we are building a data ecosystem the AI trusts." — Sasha BersonPerformance Highlights Across Practice AreasGrow Law’s multi-layered approach — prioritizing technical schema, semantic intent matching, and "persona-based" layouts — has delivered significant wins across the legal spectrum:- Personal Injury: Sakkas, Cahn & Weiss (NYC) saw a 4,500% increase in AI visibility, capturing 107 AI MQLs by utilizing "The Fighter" layout and JSON-LD Schema to feed big-verdict data directly to AI crawlers.- Employment Law: Coffman Legal achieved a 100% new market capture, generating $1,087,500 in approximate revenue by securing the "Featured Answer" slot for complex wage and harassment queries.- Family Law: Lishman Law (San Antonio) leveraged "Anonymized Case Scenarios" to bypass privacy barriers, resulting in 15 closed deals and $205,790 in revenue from AI-driven inquiries.- Property Damage: Omar Ochoa Law Firm utilized "Hyper-Local AI Grounding" to generate 105 Total AI MQLs, converting high-intent "storm damage" queries into 42 closed deals.The "AI Grounding" Strategy: Beyond Standard SEOTraditional SEO focuses on blue links, but Grow Law’s 2026 strategy focuses on Brand Grounding. This involves:1. Technical Schema (Hard Data): Marking up settlement figures and verdicts so AI models parse success as an objective fact.2. GEO Optimization: Restructuring content into intent-driven questions that AI assistants use for "People Also Ask" triggers.3. Trust Signals (E-E-A-T): Integrating real-time review widgets and "Trust Bars" that AI models use to calculate social proof.About Grow LawHeadquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Grow Law is an elite digital marketing agency that helps law firms scale through a relentless focus on ROI. With a team of over 50 experts, the agency provides end-to-end solutions including high-conversion Webflow development, aggressive SEO, performance-driven PPC, and pioneering AI-driven marketing and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) strategies. Grow Law supports practices nationwide in Personal Injury, Immigration, Family Law, Criminal Defense, etc.

