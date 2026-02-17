Be1 and Fondazione E-novation Announce Business Cruise at 76th Sanremo Music Festical

Nunzio Puccio and his daughter Federica Puccio

SANREMO, ITALY, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the iconic Sanremo Music Festival kicks off its 76th edition from February 24-28, the spotlight isn’t just on the music. While artists capture the world’s attention on stage, a sophisticated business ecosystem is thriving across the Riviera. This year, the conversation moves from the city streets to the sea, where Italian brands, visionaries, and industry leaders are gathering to redefine the future of "Made in Italy."For ten years, international journalist and President of the E-novation Foundation, Massimo Lucidi, has been a fixture at Sanremo. Even during the challenges of the pandemic, Lucidi continued to bridge the gap between culture and commerce."Every year, we curate exclusive experiences between Sanremo and Monte Carlo for the entrepreneurs we bring to the Riviera," says Lucidi. "Through interviews, think tanks, and debates, we explore the cutting edge of Excellence and Sustainability. This year’s standout is the return of the Be1 Cruise—an incredible opportunity to experience the energy of the Festival from the water on a ship that serves as a floating stage for business and entertainment."Under the leadership of Nunzio Puccio, President of Be1 srl, and his daughter Federica Puccio, the Be1 Cruise offers a unique environment of business and leisure. The initiative focuses on the service industry, market dynamics, and the future of the Italian mass market. The agenda is packed with high-level strategy and networking, featuring three major business summits. In addition to long-standing collaborations with industry giants Edison, Tim, and Motorola, the event welcomes key partners including Kenovo, Tenda, DataContact, Zoenergy, and Justincase."Our schedule includes three core business meetings where we will finalize our 2026 operational plans, set new growth targets, and honor our top-performing partners from 2025," explains Federica Puccio. The first meeting will be dedicated to Edison, the second to Tim and Motorola, and the final session will highlight new partners and the latest Be1 innovations for their affiliates.For Nunzio Puccio, the creator of this format, the goal is to combine the beauty of the Italian coast with serious professional growth."The Festival is even more beautiful when seen from the sea aboard the Costa Toscana," Puccio says. "We are offering more than just a view; we are providing a unique atmosphere for matching, reflection, and high-impact business opportunities."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.