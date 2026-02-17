Narco Check Demo Launches February 23 on Steam

Craftone Games unveils Narco Check, a choice-driven customs inspection simulator set in the 2000s drug war era, launching its demo on PC via Steam Feb 23, 2026.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attention all those who see what others hide.After an intense development journey, Craftone Games announces its latest title set in the 2000s drug war era. Narco Check places players in the role of a customs officer stationed at an airport deep in the jungle.Narco Check centers on inspection work and high-stakes decisions. Players can focus on restoring order to a neglected terminal, or enable criminal operations through corruption and complicity.Key Features:Revive the Ruins:Players take over an abandoned Colombian airport and develop it into a high-traffic hub. The terminal can be upgraded, security improved, and daily operations managed.The X-Ray Eye:Players scan luggage and cargo for contraband. Hidden compartments and double-lined crates can be detected, or overlooked by choice.Document Verification:Players inspect passports and visas for inconsistencies. A forged signature can allow a criminal through, or create an opportunity for a payout.The Moral Compass (Corruption System):Players can remain a loyal officer, or collaborate with cartels. Decisions affect outcomes and the ending.AvailabilityThe Narco Check demo launches worldwide on PC via Steam on February 23, 2026.The game can be wishlisted and the demo downloaded on Steam.Watch & DownloadNarco Check DemoAbout Craftone GamesCraftone Games is an independent game studio based in Istanbul. The studio develops choice-driven simulation experiences focused on moral tradeoffs and consequence-led systems. Craftone Games blends realistic mechanics with gritty, atmospheric storytelling where player decisions carry weight and outcomes are not always clear cut.

Narco Check - Announcement Trailer

