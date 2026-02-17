Stephen King’s 'The Dedication' to Make West Coast Premiere at TCL Chinese Theater

Movie poster Still from Film

Award-Winning Japanese Adaptation Headlines "Japanese Shorts Block" at Golden State Film Festival 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tozai Productions is thrilled to announce the West Coast premiere of The Dedication (Japanese title: 献辞 / Kenji), a chilling adaptation of the Stephen King short story from Nightmares and Dreamscapes. The film will screen on March 5th, 2026, at 6:00 PM at the legendary TCL Chinese Theater as part of the Golden State Film Festival.

Set in the atmospheric city of Kyoto, the story follows Kiko, a maid at one of the city’s most prestigious hotels. When she receives her son’s first published book, she confesses a horrifying 25-year-old secret to her lifelong friend, Midori. A tale of black magic, lies, and a dark obsession with a hotel regular, the film asks: How far is too far to guarantee fame and fortune for your child?

A Fusion of Hollywood Mastery and Japanese Talent

Marking the directorial debut of Hollywood veteran Adrienne Lunson, the film features a powerhouse cast of Japanese talent:

Mayu Ogihara (荻原茉悠) as young Kiko

Toshie Senzaki (千咲としえ) as Kiko

Yoshiko Hosoda (細田喜子) as Midori

Featured Cast: Keita Arai (新井敬太), Tatsuto Harazumi (原住達斗), and James Taku Leung.

The production’s high-caliber execution is further elevated by the work of Editor Jake Niemeyer (Star Wars: The Bad Batch) and Composer Jon Ong (Paddington II).

The "Japanese Shorts Block" Lineup

The Dedication will anchor a prestigious competitive block of independent cinema. The full screening (Special Screening #7) includes:

Trolley – Dir. Kenji Shintaku and Haruna Ito

Shutter Chance – Dir. Nagai Shogo

Henry By The Hour – Dir. Henry Parker-Elder and Shaun Wu

Retake – Dir. Eisuke Ohga

Tickets: Available via the Golden State Film Festival website under “SPECIAL SCREENING #7 - JAPANESE SHORTS BLOCK - Thursday 6:00 PM.”

Award Success and Future Release

Produced by Tozai Productions—a company dedicated to bridging the gap between Hollywood and Tokyo—the film recently secured Best Narrative Film and Overall Best Film at the Military Veterans Awards in Los Angeles.

Following the Hollywood premiere, a crowdfunding campaign will launch on Seed&Spark later this month, offering supporters exclusive DVD and digital viewing prizes. For future screening announcements, visit www.TozaiProductions.com or follow @kenji_movie2025 on social media.

About the Golden State Film Festival

Administered by industry professionals Jon Gursha (Festival Director) and Peter Greene (Program Director), the festival provides emerging independent filmmakers a high-profile platform to showcase their work before industry decision-makers and enthusiastic film aficionados. The event concludes with a red-carpet awards ceremony and gala ball.

Trailer

