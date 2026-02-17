Ajax Defense Expands Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing Capabilities with Acquisition of Bitec

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ajax Defense, Inc., a veteran-owned small business holding company focused on strengthening critical U.S. defense supply chains, announced today the acquisition of Sample Machining Inc., d/b/a Bitec, a leading provider of high-precision machined components for the aerospace and defense sectors.Based in Dayton, Ohio, Bitec has built a reputation over more than 40 years for excellence in precision manufacturing. Founded in 1985, the company specializes in complex machined components and advanced composite lay-up machining, serving top aerospace and defense customers nationwide.This marks Ajax Defense’s second acquisition, following its 2023 purchase of Whelan Machine & Tool in Louisville, Kentucky. These strategic investments reinforce Ajax Defense’s mission to revitalize U.S. defense manufacturing and establish a robust, mission-focused platform for high-performance industrial capabilities.“We are thrilled to welcome the Bitec team,” said Patrick Malcor, CEO of Ajax Defense. “Bitec’s precision machining expertise and long-standing record of supporting critical aerospace and defense programs make them a perfect addition to our group. This acquisition reflects our shared dedication to advancing national security and critical missions.”Bitec will operate as a standalone business under Ajax Defense, retaining its current management team and workforce. The collaboration allows Bitec to leverage Ajax Defense’s resources and operational expertise while preserving its distinct identity, customer relationships, and culture of excellence.Through this acquisition, Ajax Defense continues to expand its capabilities in the aerospace and defense industry, investing in proven American manufacturers, supporting skilled workforces, and ensuring essential capabilities remain strong and ready to serve the nation’s most important missions.About BitecBitec is a precision manufacturing company focused on producing complex machined components and advanced composite lay-up parts for the aerospace and defense sectors. With more than 40 years of proven performance, the company is dedicated to delivering exceptional quality, driving continuous innovation, and building lasting partnerships with its customers.About Ajax Defense, Inc.Ajax Defense, Inc. is a veteran-owned small business holding company dedicated to strengthening and rebuilding critical U.S. defense supply chains. The company invests in manufacturers supporting vital public-sector missions. For more information, please visit ajax-defense.com.

