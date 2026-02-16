Lingerie Market to Reach USD 92.13 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Sports Bras & Shapewear Demand | Maximize Market Research

Lingerie Market graph

The Lingerie Market was valued at USD 54.46 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 92.13 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% (2025–2032).

Comfort-driven innovation, inclusive sizing, and digital-first retail are transforming lingerie into a global lifestyle category” — Maximize Market Research

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maximize Market Research’s Global Lingerie Market Outlook (2025–2032) reveals a strong growth trajectory for the industry, fueled by comfort-first designs, inclusive sizing, and the rapid expansion of online lingerie shopping.Driven by rising fashion consciousness, increasing female workforce participation, and the growth of digital retail channels, the global lingerie market size 2025–2032 is witnessing sustained expansion. The market was valued at USD 54.46 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach nearly USD 92.13 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/19678/ Key Market Trends & Insights from the Lingerie Market Report:Comfort and Seamless Lingerie Trends Drive Core DemandConsumers are shifting toward wire-free bras, seamless lingerie, and breathable innerwear designed for all-day comfort. Comfort-first products now account for a major share of daily purchases, reshaping product innovation across global brands.Sports Bras and Shapewear Market Trends Gain MomentumThe sports bras segment is witnessing double-digit growth, driven by rising fitness participation and hybrid lifestyles. Shapewear is emerging as one of the fastest-growing categories as body-positive lingerie demand continues to rise.Online Lingerie Shopping Growth Accelerates WorldwideThe rapid adoption of e-commerce and mobile shopping is transforming the retail landscape. Digital-first brands and omnichannel strategies are fueling lingerie e-commerce growth Asia Pacific, especially in India, China, and Southeast Asia.AI Virtual Bra Fitting Technology Reshapes Online ExperienceAI-powered fitting tools, smart sizing algorithms, and virtual try-on solutions are improving purchase confidence and reducing return rates, enabling faster adoption of premium and customized lingerie.Sustainable Lingerie Market Trends Gain TractionConsumers are increasingly seeking eco-friendly fabrics such as organic cotton, recycled polyester, and biodegradable materials. Sustainability is becoming a core differentiator among premium and mid-tier lingerie brands.Plus-Size Lingerie Market Demand Expands Consumer BaseInclusive sizing strategies are unlocking new customer segments. Brands offering extended size ranges are witnessing stronger brand loyalty and higher repeat purchases.Inside the Lingerie Market: How Sports Bras, Shapewear, and Seamless Comfort Are Redefining Global Innerwear DemandGlobal lingerie market is being reshaped by the dominance of bras and the rapid rise of sports bras and shapewear market trends. As comfort and seamless lingerie trends redefine everyday innerwear, the medium-price segment is attracting aspirational consumers worldwide. Meanwhile, online lingerie shopping growth and AI virtual bra fitting technology are transforming product discovery, accelerating plus-size lingerie market demand and sustainable lingerie market trends across key regions.By ProductBraKnickers and PantiesLoungewearShapewearOtherBy MaterialCottonSatin/Synthetic SilkWoollenPolyesterVelvetOthersBy PriceLowMediumHighBy Distribution ChannelOfflineSupermarket/HypermarketSpecialty StoresMulti Brands StoresOnlineE-commerceCompany-owned WebsiteGet Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/19678/ Regional Power Shifts in the Lingerie Market: Asia Pacific’s Online Boom, Europe’s Sustainable Luxury, and North America’s Tech-Driven InclusivityAsia Pacific Leads Global RevenueAsia Pacific holds the largest share of the global lingerie market, driven by urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and strong online lingerie shopping growth across India and China.Europe Leads Sustainable and Premium LingerieCountries such as Germany, the U.K., and France are driving sustainable lingerie market trends, with growing demand for organic and ethically produced innerwear.North America Embraces Technology and InclusivityNorth America is witnessing strong adoption of plus-size lingerie, multipurpose innerwear, and AI virtual bra fitting technology.Key Lingerie Market Moves: Hanesbrands, Jockey, and Luxury Brands Drive Seamless Comfort and Premium Innerwear GrowthIn November 2025, Hanesbrands Inc. advanced a major corporate restructuring after shareholder approval, strengthening its global innerwear portfolio. In January 2025, Hanesbrands launched a comfort-focused campaign featuring stretch fabrics and inclusive sizing to capture rising demand for everyday essentials and seamless lingerie.In 2025, Jockey International introduced new seamless and moisture-management innerwear collections for active consumers. In 2025, Fruit of the Loom expanded multipack essentials across mass retail channels. In 2025, Lise Charmel unveiled couture-inspired luxury lingerie collections, strengthening its premium positioning.Scope of the report includes below the categories:Core Lingerie Products• Everyday Lingerie:o T-shirt braso Basic pantieso Braletteso CamisolesFashion & Premium Lingerie:o Lace braso Designer setso Corsets and bustierso Bridal lingerieComfort & Functional Lingerie:o Seamless braso Wire-free braso Sports braso Maternity and nursing lingerieShapewear:o Bodysuitso Waist shaperso Control briefso Shaping shortsSleepwear & Loungewear:o Nightgownso Pajama setso Robeso Lounge camisolesMaterial & Fabric Innovations• Cotton-based lingerie• Lace and mesh fabrics• Silk and satin materials• Stretchable synthetic blends• Sustainable and recycled fabricsDesign & Technology Trends• Seamless and no-line lingerie• Breathable and moisture-wicking fabrics• Temperature-regulating materials• Smart and performance-based textilesRetail & Consumer Engagement• Direct-to-consumer (DTC) lingerie brands• E-commerce and digital-first collections• Personalized and custom-fit lingerie• Subscription-based lingerie servicesSome of the product innovations and brand initiatives in the pipeline include• Sustainable lingerie collections using recycled and organic fabrics by global brands• Size-inclusive and body-positive product launches• Smart-fabric lingerie with temperature and moisture control features• AI-powered virtual fitting and size recommendation platforms• Expansion of gender-neutral and adaptive lingerie collections• Premium bridal and occasion-focused lingerie lines• Subscription-based and personalized lingerie offerings• Seamless and wire-free comfort-focused product innovationsInside the Lingerie Market Rivalry: How Comfort-First Giants and Premium Fashion Brands Are Redefining Innerwear CompetitionBehind the polished storefronts and digital campaigns, the lingerie market is a strategic battleground where heritage basics brands, fashion-forward labels, and premium European houses compete for distinct consumer mindsets. Mass-market giants like Hanesbrands, Fruit of the Loom, and Jockey dominate volume through value packs and comfort-first innerwear, while Victoria’s Secret, Calvin Klein, and Triumph elevate brand storytelling, inclusivity, and design-led collections.This competitive landscape is no longer defined by price alone; it is shaped by fabric innovation, seamless comfort technology, body-positive campaigns, and digital-first lingerie retail strategies that blur the lines between everyday essentials and aspirational lifestyle innerwear.Lingerie Market, Key players:Hanes brands Inc (US)Fruit of the Loom (US)Jockey International (US)Lise Charmel (US)Venies (US)Victoria’s Secret (US)Gap, Inc. (US)Bare Necessities (US)Calvin Klein (US)Triumph International (Germany)Nubian Skin (UK)Calida (Switzerland)Hunkemoller (Netherlands)Wacoal Holdings (Japan)Uniqlo Co., Ltd. (Japan)Aimer Group (China)Mani Form (China)Embry Form (China)Ordifen (China)Oleno International Company Ltd. (China)Cosmo-lady (China)Essentie (HongKong)Hoplun Group (Hong Kong)Hop Lun Limited (Hong Kong)MAS Holdings (Sri Lanka)Get access to the full description of the report @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-lingerie-market/19678/ FAQs:What is the projected growth of the Lingerie Market by 2032?Ans: Global lingerie market was valued at USD 54.46 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach nearly USD 92.13 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%, driven by comfort-first designs, rising demand for sports bras and shapewear, expanding online lingerie shopping, and increasing focus on inclusive sizing and sustainable materials.Which product and price segments are leading the Lingerie Market?Ans: The bra segment leads the market by product, as it remains the core everyday essential with high replacement rates and continuous innovation in seamless and wire-free designs. By price, the medium segment dominates, attracting aspirational consumers seeking branded comfort, quality fabrics, and affordable premium innerwear across both offline and online channels.Which regions dominate the Lingerie Market?Ans: Asia Pacific leads the global lingerie market, supported by urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and rapid online lingerie shopping growth in countries like India and China. Europe follows with strong demand for sustainable and premium lingerie, while North America shows high adoption of plus-size innerwear, multipurpose lingerie, and AI-enabled virtual bra fitting technologies.Analyst perspective:From an analyst’s perspective, the lingerie sector is transitioning from a basic apparel category into a lifestyle-driven, innovation-led market. Competitors are investing in seamless technologies, AI fitting tools, and sustainable fabrics to capture evolving consumer expectations. Returns are expected to strengthen through premiumization, direct-to-consumer strategies, and digital retail expansion. Asia Pacific will drive volume growth, while Europe and North America shape sustainability and technology adoption, guiding future competitive strategies.Related Reports:Women Formal Wear Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-women-formal-wear-market/21952/ Top Reports:Global Clinical Laboratory Service Market size was valued at USD 250.48 Bn. in 2023 and the total Clinical Laboratory Service revenue is expected to grow by 6.1 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 379.12 Bn: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/clinical-laboratory-services-market/1404/ Global Incontinence Skin Care and Body Wash Market size is expected to reach nearly US$ 1166.54 Mn. by 2030 with the CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-incontinence-skin-care-and-body-wash-market/20439/ Automotive Upholstery Market size is expected to reach US$ 9.29 Bn. by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/automotive-upholstery-market/2463/ The Automotive Temperature Sensor Market size was valued at USD 7.34 Billion in 2023 and the total Automotive Temperature Sensor revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 11.19 Billion: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/automotive-temperature-sensor-market/2467/ The HMC and HBM Market size was valued at USD 5.08 Billion in 2024 and the total HMC and HBM revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.9% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 49.49 Billion: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/hmc-hbm-market/2557/ About Maximize Market Research – Lingerie Market:Maximize Market Research delivers in-depth insights into the Lingerie Market through its specialized expertise in the Consumer Goods & Services domain. Our research focuses on evolving consumer preferences, comfort-driven innovations, digital retail expansion, and premiumization trends, helping brands and stakeholders identify growth opportunities, optimize product strategies, and strengthen competitive positioning across global and regional markets.Our Expertise in Lingerie Market:Backed by a strong consulting approach, Maximize Market Research supports lingerie brands, retailers, and investors with actionable intelligence across the Consumer Goods & Services sector. Our data-driven analysis, strategic forecasts, and competitive benchmarking empower companies to navigate shifting fashion trends, sustainability demands, and omnichannel retail transformations with confidence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.