Contactless Sleep Monitoring Market Reaches Inflection Point as Multi-Modal AI Devices Debut at CES 2026

Advances beyond single-sensor sleep devices with gesture control, multi-user support & proactive AI. Ships Q2 2026 to North America & Europe.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-invasive sleep technology sector demonstrated unprecedented momentum at CES 2026, with multiple manufacturers unveiling radar-based monitoring devices. Industry analysts project the global sleep economy will reach $112 billion by 2025, growing at 7.6% CAGR, as privacy-conscious consumers reject camera-based bedroom surveillance.

Market Validation: From Niche to Mainstream

2024 marked a turning point for contactless sleep monitoring. A prominent radar-based alarm clock release achieved sell-out status within hours of launch, with secondary market prices reaching 250% of retail—demonstrating extraordinary consumer appetite for privacy-preserving bedroom technology. The manufacturer's "other hardware" revenue segment grew 27.6% year-over-year, validating the category's commercial viability.

This success established the technical foundation: millimeter-wave radar detecting motion through bedding without cameras or wearables. However, first-generation implementations revealed persistent limitations: single-sensor architectures struggle with multi-user environments, lack connectivity for data synchronization, and offer minimal interactive capabilities.

CES 2026: The Multi-Modal Evolution

January's Consumer Electronics Show showcased the category's rapid evolution. A Hong Kong-developed AI sleep lamp garnered three CES Innovation Awards (Digital Health, Smart Home, Accessibility & Longevity) through multi-sensor fusion—combining radar, thermal arrays, and acoustic sensing. The device, priced at approximately $349, demonstrated consumer willingness to pay premiums for enhanced capabilities.

Other exhibitors presented implementations ranging from $249 to $699, with varying sensor configurations. Most retained limited connectivity and standalone operation without AI personalization.

NETVERSE Raychel-NODBOT: Advancing the Category

NETVERSE, operating from Los Angeles and Hong Kong, today announced its Raychel-NODBOT sleep companion advances beyond current market offerings through integrated multi-modal architecture—at entry-level pricing.

Technical Differentiation

| Capability | Typical CES 2026 Offerings | NODBOT |

| -------------- | -------------------------- | --------------------------------- |

| Sensing | Single or dual-modality | Radar + ToF LiDAR + environmental |

| User detection | Single-user focus | Multi-user differentiation |

| Interaction | Motion-only or basic voice | Gesture + voice + proactive AI |

| Connectivity | Standalone or limited app | Optional cloud AI, full data sync |

| Display | Basic or none | 400×300 adaptive interface |

| Pricing | \$249–\$699 | \$99 early-bird |

Sensor Fusion Architecture

NODBOT integrates four sensing modalities:

Millimeter-wave radar: Motion detection through bedding, breathing and heart rate variability monitoring

ToF LiDAR: Precision hand-tracking for gesture-based controls and spatial mapping

Environmental sensors: Temperature, humidity, and ambient condition monitoring

Voice recognition: Natural language interaction with on-device AI processing

This architecture enables REM sleep stage detection, multi-user profile differentiation, and adaptive environmental responses—capabilities typically requiring professional sleep laboratory equipment.

AI-Powered Personalization

NODBOT features NETVERSE's "Understand–Remember–Resonate" AI system. The Mixture of Experts (MoE) architecture processes sensitive biometric data locally, with optional cloud connectivity for advanced personalization. Unlike standalone implementations, NODBOT's AI companion evolves through interaction, offering proactive wellness suggestions based on longitudinal sleep patterns.

Commercial Strategy and Availability

NODBOT enters at $99 USD early-bird pricing—positioning multi-modal sensing at price points previously associated with single-sensor devices. The company reports strong Kickstarter momentum, with backing velocity indicating robust consumer demand for next-generation sleep technology.

Standard retail: $149 USD

Projector bundle: $269 USD (includes device, spatial projection module, 3-year AGI subscription)

Campaign: Kickstarter

North American and European shipments commence Q2 2026, followed by Los Angeles retail establishment and European distribution partnerships.

Company Background

Founded in 2021, NETVERSE develops spatial intelligence technologies for human-environment interaction. The Raychel series represents the company's consumer hardware initiative, applying augmented reality and spatial computing research to everyday wellness applications.

Core philosophy: "Seeing comes before words" — prioritizing environmental sensing and contextual understanding over traditional input methods.

Legal Disclaimer:

