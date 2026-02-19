Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation Welcomes Nancy Wayne and Mary Houghtaling to Its Board of Trustees

LIVINGSTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nancy Wayne and Mary Houghtaling to its Board of Trustees. Their experience in education, nonprofit leadership, and community engagement will strengthen MSHEF’s work and help advance its mission of promoting Holocaust education and combating hate.Nancy Wayne brings a wealth of experience in international education and nonprofit leadership, along with a long-standing commitment to community service and philanthropy. She has played a key role in developing cultural exchange programs that connect young people across the globe and remains active, supporting the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ, Temple B’nai Jeshurun, and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. Her experience in program development and community engagement equips her to provide valuable insight into MSHEF’s educational initiatives.Mary Houghtaling joins the Board as an Educator Representative, bringing over twenty years of classroom experience and deep expertise in Holocaust education. As an MSHEF Grant Recipient, she founded the Holocaust and Genocide Research Center at Kittatinny Regional High School and has received multiple grants supporting Holocaust and human rights education, including the Joan Lavine Keats Teacher’s Grant. Her leadership in developing student-focused programs and her dedication to inclusive, innovative teaching align closely with MSHEF’s mission to foster empathy, understanding, and historical awareness.“We are honored to welcome Nancy and Mary to our Board of Trustees,” said Isabella Fiske, MSHEF Co-founder. “Their experience, leadership, and dedication to education and community service will strengthen our work, expand our reach and impact, and help ensure the lessons of the Holocaust continue to inspire future generations.”About the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education FoundationThe Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting respect, kindness, and anti-hate through Holocaust education. MSHEF provides funding to educators and schools for a variety of educational initiatives, including field trips to Holocaust museums, classroom materials, guest presentations by Holocaust survivors, and more. These programs are designed to foster empathy, historical awareness, and a deeper understanding of the consequences of hatred and intolerance.To learn more, visit www.mshefoundation.org or contact the foundation directly at connect@mshefoundation.org.

