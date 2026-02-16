China Future Sound Offers Custom ODM/OEM Audio Solutions for Global Audio Brands

A Professional audio manufacturer offers tailored OEM/ODM solutions worldwide, producing 5,000 speakers and 1,000 amplifiers daily.

JIAXING, CHINA, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- China Future Sound, a professional audio systems supplier, offers custom ODM/OEM audio solutions designed for global audio brands seeking high-performance car audio and professional audio products. The company provides fully customizable manufacturing services from product design through production and delivery to clients across the United States and international markets.

The audio manufacturer operates from a 6-acre facility in Jiashan, positioned 20 minutes from Shanghai for efficient ocean freight worldwide. The facility maintains daily production capacity of 5,000 speakers and 1,000 amplifiers through a 300-employee workforce, supporting brands requiring scalable manufacturing capabilities.

"The ability to offer fully customizable solutions from product design to production and delivery addresses the unique requirements that each client brings to the audio manufacturing partnership," said Mr. Sam Hu, Spokesperson for China Future Sound. "The combination of large-scale production capacity and technical expertise allows for superior products with short production lead times."

The company's manufacturing approach incorporates a six-stage amplifier production procedure:

• SMT (Surface Mount Technology) with SPI and SMT AOI inspection processes

• DIP (Dual In-Line Package) with insertion AOI inspection

• PCBA Testing including wave soldering AOI, FCT (Functional Circuit Test), and AP testing (Audio Precision)

• Assembly with FCT inspection

• Aging and Testing with aging testing and AP testing procedures

• Packing with pure sound testing inspection

The manufacturer maintains ISO9001-2015 Quality Management System certification with quality control procedures spanning IQC (Incoming Quality Control), IPQC (In-Process Quality Control), FQC (Final Quality Control), and reliability laboratory testing. The facility utilizes ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) and WMS (Warehouse Management System) for quantity management and FIFO (First-In-First-Out) control across raw materials, semi-finished products, and finished products.

An R&D team of over 20 people operates across four specialized engineering disciplines. The Acoustics Team uses finite element simulation software for magnetic circuit and speaker vibration system simulation, KLIPPEL R&D for sample testing, and conducts short-term destructive power tests and long-term power tests for product reliability. The Electronics Team employs electronic schematic diagrams and design simulation software alongside the AP Audio Precision system, SMD Amplifier Dyno AD-1, adjustable frequency power supply (eec6900s), and programmable power supply (SPS5000) for sample testing. The Structure Team adopts 3D modeling tools combined with 3D printing for rapid prototyping and high-precision CNC (Computer Numerical Control) processing, utilizing 3D scanning for complex models. The Software Development Team uses IDEs (Integrated Development Environments) including Keil, MPLAB X, Sigma Studio, CCES, and Arduino for coding, debugging, and compiling, implementing algorithms through mathematical modeling and simulation platforms.

The company's product portfolio includes car audio amplifiers designed for performance and distortion-free audio, car audio systems providing clarity and power, marine audio systems built for demanding environments, professional audio equipment for studio and stage applications, and speaker enclosures engineered for optimal performance and acoustic clarity.

Executive technical staff members bring over 20 years of audio industry experience to product development and manufacturing operations. The production facility uses KLIPPEL QC combined with golden samples for consistency control during manufacturing, and employs barcodes and QR codes to control testing routes in the production process, binding test data with the barcode system for product traceability.

The United States serves as the company's largest market, with additional primary markets including Ghana, Nigeria, Turkey, and Russia. The manufacturer's location near Shanghai provides strategic positioning for worldwide ocean freight services, supporting competitive pricing and efficient production timelines for clients across these markets.

China Future Sound has operated in the global audio manufacturing industry since 2003, maintaining focus on car audio and professional audio products. The company serves OEM and ODM buyers and product managers requiring customized audio solutions across various industries.

For additional information about custom ODM/OEM audio solutions, contact China Future Sound at +86 139 6730 8635 or visit https://www.chinafuturesound.com/. The company's blog at https://www.chinafuturesound.com/blog/ provides additional technical insights and industry information.

###

About China Future Sound

China Future Sound was founded in 2003 with a focus on supplying car audio and professional audio products to the global market at competitive prices with efficient production and shipping times. Located in Jiashan, China, the company operates a 6-acre manufacturing facility with 300 employees, producing 5,000 speakers and 1,000 amplifiers daily. The United States serves as the company’s largest market, with additional primary markets, including Ghana, Nigeria, Turkey, and Russia. The company’s executive technical staff brings over 20 years of audio industry experience, enabling superior products with short production lead times. The company maintains ISO9001-2015 Quality Management System certification and operates with a dedicated R&D team of over 20 people across specialized engineering disciplines.

Contact Details:

Ganyaozhen Kangmin Ease Road

No. 19. Jiaxing

Zhejiang, Xiucheng 314000

China

Notes to Editors:

• China Future Sound's factory is strategically located near Shanghai to streamline global logistics.

• The company manufactures and exports to B2B clients only and does not sell directly to consumers.

• The company's development process includes advanced testing methodologies using KLIPPEL systems, AP Audio Precision equipment, and comprehensive quality control protocols.

• All production maintains strict traceability through integrated barcode/QR code systems and follows ISO9001-2015 quality management standards.

• For accurate contextual reference and further details, please consult the original website or reach out to the company contact listed above.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.