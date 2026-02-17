2026 Used Car Market Trends Forecast by Indy Auto Man Dealership

Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis

Indy Auto Man shares its 2026 used car market forecast, highlighting trends, pricing shifts, and how Indiana drivers can find top-value auto amid changing terms

We are going to show Indiana buyers more choices and better deals in 2026 as inventory rises and hybrid demand grows, making this year especially favorable for value-focused shoppers.” — Eugene Gorin, co-founder of Indy Auto Man dealership

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Indiana drivers gear up for a new year of change in the automotive world, Indy Auto Man has released its 2026 used car market forecast — a guide to help Indiana buyers make smarter choices and discover quality used cars that truly fit their needs and budgets.

After years of price swings and supply disruptions, 2025 brought a welcome sense of balance back to the used car market. According to internal sales data from Indy Auto Man, pre-owned vehicle prices in Indiana declined approximately 6% year over year, bringing the average rate closer to pre-pandemic levels. Demand grew strongest for mid-sized SUVs and crossovers, especially models like the Chevrolet Equinox, Toyota RAV4, and Honda CR-V, which remain top picks for 2026 for their practical designs, solid reliability, and strong resale performance.

Sedans also regained traction in 2025, comprising nearly 22% of total Indy Auto Man sales, a 5% increase from 2024, with the Toyota Camry and Nissan Altima leading the category. Meanwhile, pickup trucks remained steady, accounting for about 20% of dealership sales, driven by consistent interest in the RAM 1500, Chevrolet Silverado, and Ford F-150.

“Customers are becoming more deliberate,” Victor Figlin, General Manager at Indy Auto Man, noted. “People are comparing total ownership costs, not just sticker prices, and we’re seeing Indiana buyers rediscover the value of dependable sedans and efficient crossovers.”

2026 Market Outlook: More Supply, Shifting Preferences

According to Indy Auto Man’s forecast, all signs point to 2026 being a buyer’s year, as inventory levels improve and early trade-ins from first-generation electric models add to the pool of used options across Indiana. With new 2026 EV releases such as the Hyundai Ioniq 7, Chevrolet Silverado EV, and Toyota bZ5X expected to debut this year, used models from 2021 to 2024 are projected to experience moderate depreciation, making them more attractive for budget-conscious shoppers seeking modern tech without high EV price tags.

At the same time, the dealership expects demand for hybrid models to rise. In 2025, inquiries about hybrid models were already up 28%, driven mainly by commuters seeking to cut fuel costs amid expectations of rising gas prices in mid-2026.

Mr. Figlin stated, “We anticipate a strong year for hybrid SUVs and compact cars. Vehicles like the Ford Escape Hybrid are hitting that sweet spot between comfort, technology, and economy. We’re increasing our inventory specifically in these segments to meet the growing demand.”

How 2026 New Releases Will Impact Used Car Values

The entry of several refreshed models in 2026, including the redesigned Honda Accord, Chevrolet Traverse, and Tesla Model 3 Highland, is expected to reshape used-car pricing across adjacent categories. As automakers roll out new 2026 versions, models from 2022 through 2025 are expected to drop about 8–12% in value - good news for shoppers chasing nearly new vehicles with updated safety tech and premium features.

For example, the release of Tesla’s updated design language could compel a market adjustment on older trim levels, making the current generation of electric sedans more attainable for Indiana drivers. Similarly, new crossovers entering the market will push prices down in mid-size and compact SUV segments - traditionally the most competitive categories in Indiana.

Driving Forward: Indy Auto Man’s Customer-First Mission

Even as the market shifts, Indy Auto Man’s focus remains steady - helping Hoosier drivers find cars they will love and trust, not just whatever happens to be on the lot. The dealership’s focus is not just on volume but on meaningful customer relationships, and this philosophy resonates in the dealer’s reputation.

Indy Auto Man enters 2026 with an expanded selection of over 600 pre-owned vehicles across its Indianapolis and Westfield locations, including low-mileage models from 20+ major brands, such as BMW, Ford, Toyota, Jeep, and Honda. Each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection and is backed by a 7-day exchange guarantee, providing buyers with peace of mind at every step.

About Indy Auto Man

Founded in 2008, Indy Auto Man is a leading pre-owned automotive dealer with car lots in Indianapolis and recently opened one in Westfield. The dealership is known for its integrity, wide selection of vehicles from top manufacturers worldwide, and customer-focused approach. Indy Auto Man currently holds a 4.9-star rating on Google with over 6,000 verified reviews. The dealer has also been recognized for six consecutive years as one of Indianapolis’ Three Best Rated used car dealerships, honoring its commitment to quality, ethics, and customer trust.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.