Soybean Oil Industry Analysis: Market Competition and Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Soybean Oil Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The soybean oil market has experienced significant growth recently, driven by various factors such as increased cultivation and rising demand for vegetable oils. As consumer preferences evolve toward healthier and more sustainable options, the market is set to continue expanding steadily in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, leading regions, and notable trends shaping the future of the soybean oil industry.

Soybean Oil Market Size and Growth Outlook

The soybean oil market has seen impressive growth recently, with its value expected to rise from $66.11 billion in 2025 to $70.67 billion in 2026. This growth corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The expansion during this period can be credited to the increase in soybean farming acreage, higher consumption of vegetable oils, more processed food manufacturing, greater use in animal feed, and well-established international trade networks for soybeans.

Download a free sample of the soybean oil market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=15277&type=smp

Looking ahead, the soybean oil market is projected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $88.86 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. This anticipated growth is fueled by rising demand for healthier cooking oils, a growing preference for plant-based fats, increased organic food consumption, and higher use of soybean oil in bio-based personal care products. Additionally, emerging food markets are contributing to the expanding footprint of soybean oil globally. Key trends expected to shape this market include greater demand for organic and non-GMO soybean oil, rising popularity of high-oleic soybean oil variants, broader applications in food processing, increased adoption in personal care formulations, and a stronger emphasis on traceability and quality standards.

Overview of Soybean Oil and Its Nutritional Benefits

Soybean oil is derived from soybeans, a legume originally native to East Asia. It is widely utilized in cooking and food processing because of its neutral taste and versatility. Nutritionally, soybean oil is rich in polyunsaturated fats, particularly omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which contribute positively to heart health when consumed in moderation.

View the full soybean oil market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/soybean-oil-global-market-report

Factors Propelling Growth in the Global Soybean Oil Market

One of the primary forces driving the soybean oil market is the increasing demand for healthier food options. Nutrient-dense foods that provide essential vitamins, minerals, and other beneficial nutrients are gaining popularity as consumers become more health-conscious. This shift is influenced by changing lifestyles, heightened awareness of nutrition, and environmental concerns. Soybean oil plays a vital role in these healthier diets due to its lower saturated fat content and high levels of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which support cardiovascular health and overall wellbeing.

For instance, a May 2023 survey by the International Food Information Council (IFIC), a US-based nonprofit focused on food and health research, reported that 52% of American adults followed specific eating patterns or diets in 2023. Among baby boomers, this figure increased from 29% in 2022 to 41% in 2023. The most common dietary approaches included high protein (18%), mindful eating (17%), calorie counting (12%), clean eating (12%), and intermittent fasting (12%). These statistics highlight the growing consumer focus on healthier eating habits, which is a key factor supporting the expansion of the soybean oil market.

Geographical Breakdown of the Soybean Oil Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the soybean oil market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market analysis covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Soybean Oil Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Soybean Processing Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/soybean-processing-global-market-report

Urban Farming Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/urban-farming-global-market-report

Soybean Food And Beverage Products Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/soybean-food-and-beverage-products-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.