Mary Health Spearheads Community Wellness with Two-Day Strategic Health Screening in Osu

Mary Health Volunteers taking vitals of man from Osu during Health campaign A Volunteer conducting a dental check on a woman from Osu

ACCRA, GREATER ACCRA, GHANA, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mary Health , a premier Ghanaian health technology company has successfully concluded a comprehensive two-day free health screening initiative in Osu, Accra. Executed as a centerpiece of the company’s Valentine’s Day outreach, the event underscores Mary Health’s commitment to bridging the gap between advanced health technology and community-level medical accessibility.The exercise, which took place at the Osu Castle and Osu Ashitey Bloeho, on Friday, 13th February and Saturday, 14th February provided critical diagnostic services to hundreds of residents from Osu and neighboring communities. Participants received professional screenings and testing for a wide spectrum of conditions, including HIV, Hepatitis B, Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar levels, as well as specialized eye and dental examinations.A Vision for a Healthier SocietyIn an era where preventative care is the cornerstone of economic and social stability, Mary Health views these screenings as a vital intervention. By identifying health risks early, the initiative aims to reduce the long-term burden on the local healthcare infrastructure and empower individuals with actionable health data."A healthy society is the bedrock of sustainable development and innovation," stated Mumuni Yunus, Chief of Communication and Public Trust at Mary Health. "Our mission transcends providing health technology; we are here to foster a culture of wellness. When a community is healthy, it is productive, resilient, and capable of thriving. This exercise is our way of showing that 'love' on Valentine’s Day is best expressed through the gift of health and longevity."Strategic Impact and OutreachThe two-day event focused on high-traffic community hubs to ensure maximum reach and inclusivity. By offering these services at no cost, Mary Health addressed the financial barriers that often prevent early diagnosis of chronic and infectious diseases.• Comprehensive Diagnostics: Screenings covered critical areas including viral testing (HIV, Hepatitis B) and chronic disease monitoring (Hypertension, Diabetes).• Specialized Care: Access to eye and dental professionals provided holistic health assessments rarely available in a single community setting.• Community Integration: The initiative targeted hundreds of residents, fostering a stronger link between the technology-driven mission of Mary Health and the grassroots needs of the Ghanaian public.About Mary HealthMary Health is a healthcare infrastructure company focused on delivering clinical-grade primary care at the last mile. By combining distributed Patient Access Terminals, AI-driven triage, and licensed physician oversight, Mary Health enables data-driven remote diagnosis and expands access to lifesaving care in underserved communities worldwide.If this infrastructure-first vision for healthcare resonates, connect with Mary Health at dave@mary.technology.

