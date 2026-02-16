Drivers of the Environmentally Friendly and Sustainable Food Market from 2026 to 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Environmental Friendly And Sustainable Food Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $132.02 billion in 2025 to $140.66 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable food products market has seen impressive growth in recent years, reflecting a broader shift toward healthier and more responsible consumption habits. As consumers become increasingly conscious of their ecological footprint, the market for sustainable food options continues to expand rapidly. Below, we explore the market’s size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and the factors shaping its future trajectory.

Strong Market Expansion Forecast for Environmental Friendly and Sustainable Food

The environmental friendly and sustainable food market growth has experienced significant growth and is projected to continue this trend. From a market size of $132.02 billion in 2025, it is expected to rise to $140.66 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth during this period has been fueled by heightened consumer awareness about environmental impacts, the steady growth of organic farming, an increase in health-conscious eating habits, wider availability of certification programs, and more shelf space dedicated to sustainable products in retail outlets.

Future Growth Prospects of the Environmental Friendly and Sustainable Food Market

Looking ahead, the market is set for sustained expansion, reaching an anticipated value of $181.69 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%. Key factors supporting this growth include rising consumer demand for low-carbon food options, greater investment in regenerative agriculture practices, innovative developments in alternative proteins, increasing adoption of digital tools for food traceability, and stronger regulatory frameworks favoring sustainable food systems. Important trends expected to define this period involve a growing preference for organic and clean-label products, a surge in plant-based protein consumption, expanding demand for sustainable seafood, heightened emphasis on ethical sourcing and transparency, and a move toward eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Understanding Environmental Friendly and Sustainable Food

Environmental friendly and sustainable food encompasses products and practices designed to reduce negative environmental impacts, preserve biodiversity, and promote social fairness throughout food production, distribution, and consumption. This approach aims to support healthier ecosystems and communities by encouraging responsible and sustainable agricultural and food system practices.

Increasing Demand for Organic Produce Boosting Market Growth

One of the primary factors driving growth in the environmental friendly and sustainable food market is the rising demand for organic produce. Consumers are increasingly recognizing the health and environmental advantages of organic foods, which are cultivated using methods that minimize harm to the environment, maintain ecological balance, and ensure agricultural sustainability over the long term. For example, in May 2024, the Organic Trade Association reported that U.S. sales of certified organic products reached $69.7 billion in 2023, marking a 3.4 percent increase over the previous year. This rising consumer preference for organic options is playing a major role in expanding the sustainable food market.

North America’s Leading Position and Asia-Pacific’s Rapid Growth Outlook

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the environmental friendly and sustainable food market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market through the forecast period. The market analysis covers a broad geographical scope, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing insights into regional dynamics and opportunities.

