Tennessee Hip-Hop Artist L100T Achieves Unprecedented Chart Success with Three Back-to-Back Canada iTunes Hits

NEWPORT, TN, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging hip-hop artist L100T has made history as the first artist from the Dandridge/Newport, Tennessee area to reach the iTunes charts, achieving three consecutive Canada iTunes placements with collaborations featuring major industry names including Conway The Machine and Boosie Badazz.

The independent artist's recent momentum began with "Trust No One" featuring Baton Rouge's Boosie Badazz and produced by DJ Flippp, which reached #133 on Canada iTunes. This was followed by "I'm Just Tryna Breathe (Intro)," produced by Lef Beatz, which climbed to #9 on the same chart. Most recently, "Tale of 2 Freestyle" featuring Buffalo artist Conway The Machine and produced by DJ Flippp secured the #11 position.

Representatives from L100T's camp note that the artist's approach centers on raw storytelling and authentic lyricism drawn from real-life experiences rather than fabricated personas. Growing up between the small towns of Dandridge and Newport, Tennessee, the artist brings a unique regional perspective to the hip-hop landscape, blending pain, perseverance, and purpose into every track.

The artist has also released "Triumph," produced by GRiMM Doza, known for his work with the late XXXTentacion, Lucki, and BabyTron. According to the artist's team, fans consistently comment on the distinctive vocal quality that sets the music apart in a crowded genre, often noting they cannot compare it to any other artist's sound.

The string of collaborations with established industry figures represents significant achievements for an artist emerging from a region not traditionally known for hip-hop production. Each release has demonstrated the ability to connect with audiences through emotional authenticity while maintaining the energy and presence expected in contemporary rap music.

Looking ahead, the company indicates plans to continue building momentum through additional collaborations and consistent releases while maintaining focus on music that resonates both with the artist and listeners. Long-term goals include giving back to the community and supporters who have contributed to the journey.

L100T is a hip-hop/rap artist from Dandridge and Newport, Tennessee, focused on delivering authentic storytelling through sharp lyricism and music rooted in genuine life experiences. With three consecutive Canada iTunes chart placements and collaborations with notable artists including Conway The Machine and Boosie Badazz, L100T continues to build a reputation for emotionally resonant hip-hop that bridges regional authenticity with mainstream appeal.

