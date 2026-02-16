Construction and Building Services M&A Report Reveals Strong Deal Activity and Premium Valuations

Morgan Business Sales

A new report highlights robust M&A activity, premium valuations, and strong investor demand across Australia’s construction and building services sector.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morgan Business Sales has released a 2025 Construction and Building Services M&A Report, providing a detailed analysis of transaction trends, valuation benchmarks, and buyer activity across one of Australia’s most strategically important sectors. The report focuses on deals in the $2 million to $1 billion range and tracks how sustained infrastructure spending and structural demand are reshaping the market.According to the report, the Australian construction and building services industry is underpinned by a five-year construction pipeline valued at approximately $1.08 trillion, supporting a high level of deal activity despite broader economic headwinds. The sector remains attractive to both domestic and international buyers due to its essential role in infrastructure delivery, barriers to entry, and opportunities for consolidation.​Major recent transactions highlighted in the report include Seven Group’s $6.7 billion acquisition of Boral, Saint-Gobain’s $4.3 billion purchase of CSR, and CRH’s $2.1 billion acquisition of Adbri. These landmark deals demonstrate the premium valuations achieved by established operators with high-quality assets, strong brands, and strategic market positions.​The report notes particularly strong activity in the mid‑market, where specialised construction services providers, building materials manufacturers, and infrastructure contractors have attracted significant buyer interest. In this segment, businesses commonly achieve EBITDA multiples in the range of 5.4x to 11.9x, with larger or more specialised firms often commanding valuations at the upper end of that range.​Key drivers of M&A activity identified in the report include ongoing government commitment to infrastructure investment, supply chain integration, and a growing focus on technology and capability. Buyers are increasingly targeting acquisitions that secure critical inputs such as cement, concrete, and aggregates, while also seeking specialist capabilities that enhance efficiency, safety, and project delivery.​The sector remains highly fragmented, with many mid‑market specialists and regional contractors operating in niche or geographically focused segments. This fragmentation creates substantial scope for roll‑up strategies, platform building, and geographic expansion by larger trade buyers and financial sponsors. The report indicates that well‑run businesses with strong client relationships, recurring revenue, and demonstrable project performance are best positioned to benefit from current conditions.​Looking ahead, the market is forecast to grow from $193.20 billion in 2025 to $256.14 billion by 2029, reflecting strong fundamentals and long‑term demand for construction and building services. The report suggests that transaction activity is likely to remain robust as investors seek exposure to infrastructure‑linked earnings and as owners explore succession, de‑risking, or growth via strategic partnerships.​The 2025 Construction and Building Services M&A Report is positioned as a practical resource for business owners, investors, and advisers seeking to understand current pricing, buyer behavior, and sector‑specific risks and opportunities. It provides detailed commentary on recent transactions, valuation ranges, and strategic considerations for those contemplating a sale, acquisition, or capital‑raising event.​The full report, “ Construction & Building Services M&A Report ,” is available to download from the Morgan Business Sales website at: https://morganbusinesssales.com/2025-construction-building-services-ma-report/ For further information or a confidential discussion on how these trends apply to specific businesses, Morgan Business Sales can be contacted via phone on 1300 577 297 or via email at support@morganbusinesssales.com. Visit their website at www.morganbusinesssales.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.