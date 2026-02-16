The In-Flight Catering Services Market is expected to grow to a value of US billion by 2030, driven by increased

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The in-flight catering services market has experienced notable growth in recent years, driven by the increasing volume of global air travel and shifting passenger expectations. As the airline industry continues to evolve, the demand for quality meals and innovative service solutions onboard flights is becoming more prominent. Let’s explore the market’s current size, key growth factors, major players, and regional dynamics that define this sector.

Strong Growth Projection for the In-Flight Catering Services Market Size

The in-flight catering services market has expanded significantly, with its size expected to rise from $19.25 billion in 2025 to $21 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This increase over the past years has been largely influenced by the surge in global air travel, the expansion of full-service airline offerings, heightened passenger expectations regarding meal quality, broader airline route networks, and the move toward standardized catering operations across airlines.

Looking further ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $29.45 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%. The anticipated growth is driven by the recovery of international air travel following global disruptions, rising demand for premium and customized meal options, increased meal services offered by low-cost carriers, the adoption of eco-friendly packaging and materials, and the growing use of digital systems for meal planning. Emerging market trends include a stronger focus on meal personalization, sustainability in packaging, outsourcing of catering services, automation in food preparation, and heightened attention to food safety and quality standards.

Understanding In-Flight Catering Services and Their Role

In-flight catering services provide passengers with ready-to-eat meals and beverages while they are airborne. These services, also known as airline meals or in-flight meals, require specialized expertise, technology, and strict quality control to meet airline and passenger standards. Catering companies prepare these meals to ensure passengers receive convenient and high-quality food options tailored for consumption during flights.

Increasing Air Traffic as a Major Growth Driver in the In-Flight Catering Services Market

One of the primary factors fueling the expansion of the in-flight catering services market is the significant rise in air travel volume. More people worldwide are able to afford air travel due to lifestyle changes and higher disposable incomes, which has boosted demand for air travel for both leisure and business purposes. This trend is particularly impactful for network carriers operating long-haul flights, where in-flight catering plays a crucial role in passenger satisfaction.

For instance, data released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in January 2024 indicated that total air travel traffic in 2023 increased by 36.9% compared to the previous year. Additionally, international air traffic saw a 24.2% rise in December 2023 compared to December 2022, while domestic travel grew by 27.0% year-over-year. These statistics clearly highlight how growing air traffic volumes are pushing the demand for improved and expanded in-flight catering services.

Regional Market Insights for In-Flight Catering Services

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the in-flight catering services market. The comprehensive market analysis also examines other key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a global perspective on the market’s growth and regional variations.

