The Halal Food Market is Expected to Grow Significantly by 2030, Driven by Increasing Adoption of Healthy Dieting Habits

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The halal food market has witnessed remarkable expansion in recent years, driven by a variety of cultural, demographic, and economic factors. As consumer awareness grows and global demand rises, this sector is set to experience continued momentum. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and future trends shaping the halal food industry.

Projected Growth Trajectory of the Halal Food Market Through 2026

The halal food market has been rapidly expanding and is expected to increase from $1975.95 billion in 2025 to $2241.45 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. This robust growth over the past years has been primarily fueled by the increasing Muslim population worldwide, the proliferation of halal certification bodies, a rise in awareness about halal dietary requirements, advancements in halal meat processing, and the growing number of halal retail outlets.

Future Outlook and Expected Expansion of the Halal Food Market

Looking ahead, the halal food market is predicted to continue its rapid growth, reaching $3669.45 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.1%. Factors expected to contribute to this surge include rising demand for halal convenience foods, expansion of cross-border halal food trade, growth in halal e-commerce platforms, increasing consumption of halal food by non-Muslims, and higher investments in halal food manufacturing. Important trends for the forecast period encompass increasing demand for certified halal products, the growth of halal foodservice and restaurants, stronger adoption of halal certification standards, greater emphasis on supply chain transparency, and the expansion of halal packaged food options.

Understanding What Halal Food Means

Halal food refers to items that comply with Islamic dietary laws. These foods exclude ingredients prohibited for Muslims, and the preparation, manufacturing, and storage processes adhere strictly to cleanliness standards outlined by Islamic principles. Halal food is considered safer and more ethical, with reduced risk of meat contamination. It excludes pork, alcohol, intoxicants, poisons, and unhygienic substances, which also supports improved metabolism and overall health for consumers.

How Healthy Eating Habits Are Fueling Halal Food Market Growth

The adoption of good dietary habits is a significant driver for the halal food market's expansion. Good dietary patterns involve consuming a balanced and diverse range of nutritious foods tailored to meet individual health requirements, thereby promoting overall wellness. Including halal food in these diets ensures compliance with Islamic dietary laws while maintaining a wholesome nutritional balance. For example, in September 2025, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that in 2023, roughly one in three Australians (33.6%) used dietary supplements, with usage being notably higher among adult females (43.7%) compared to males (30.8%). Such health-conscious behaviors are helping push the halal food market forward.

Regional Breakdown of the Global Halal Food Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region within the halal food market. The comprehensive market report covers several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a broad view of regional contributions and trends.

