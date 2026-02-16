The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Analysis Report on Jellies and Gummies Market Size, Share, and Trends by Product

Expected to grow to $3.35 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The jellies and gummies market has been steadily expanding, driven by evolving consumer preferences and growing demand for convenient, flavorful confectionery products. This segment continues to attract attention due to its broad appeal across different age groups and the introduction of innovative product variations. Let’s delve into the current market size, key growth factors, prominent regions, and emerging trends shaping this industry.

Steady Expansion in Jellies and Gummies Market Size

The market for jellies and gummies has witnessed consistent growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.74 billion in 2025 to $2.84 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. This historical growth is attributed to the rising consumption of confectionery items among diverse age groups, the spread of organized retail outlets, enhanced popularity of fruit-flavored sweets, higher usage of gelatin and pectin as base ingredients, and the launch of numerous brand-driven products.

Projected Growth and Future Market Size of Jellies and Gummies

Looking ahead, the jellies and gummies market is predicted to maintain steady momentum, reaching $3.35 billion by 2030 with an anticipated CAGR of 4.2%. The forecast period’s growth is expected to be fueled by increasing demand for health-conscious confectionery options, expansion of supplement-infused gummies, a stronger focus on clean-label formulations, growth in online confectionery sales, and the rising premiumization of gummy products. Key trends during this time will include a surge in functional and vitamin-enriched gummies, growing popularity of plant-based and vegan options, development of sugar-reduced sweets, innovations in flavor and texture, and an emphasis on sophisticated packaging designs.

Understanding Jellies and Gummies as Confectionery Products

Jellies and gummies are types of confectionery made using hydrocolloids that act as stabilizers to bind sugar syrup containing high moisture. Gummies are gelatin-based confections characterized by their sticky texture, transparent appearance, and chewy sweetness. In contrast, jellies have a firmer consistency, do not contain gelatin, and rely on carbohydrates such as pectin, potato starch, maize starch, and tapioca to form their structure.

Rising Appetite for Confectionery Boosts Jellies and Gummies Market

The growing enthusiasm for confectionery among the global population is a major driver for the jellies and gummies market. These products include sweet treats like baked goods, candies, jellies, gummies, and other sweets. Busy lifestyles have increased consumers’ preference for quick, tasty snack options. For example, in September 2023, the National Confectioners Association (NCA) in the US reported that chocolate, candy, gum, and mints generated $38.7 billion in sales over the previous year, marking a 3.2% increase from the prior 52 weeks. Chocolate topped the figures at $21.4 billion, followed by non-chocolate candy at $13.7 billion, with chocolate sales growing 1.5% year over year through August 11, 2024. This overall rise in confectionery demand supports the positive outlook for the jellies and gummies market.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Offers Fastest Growth Potential

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the jellies and gummies market. However, the forecast period points to Asia-Pacific as the region with the highest growth rate. The market analysis includes key geographies such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a global perspective on market expansion and opportunities.

