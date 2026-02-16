Seafood Market to Grow at Strong CAGR Through 2030 as Profand Launches Fish-Flavored Churros to Expand Appeal

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Seafood Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Seafood Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global seafood market has witnessed remarkable expansion recently, driven by evolving consumer preferences and advancements within the industry. As demand for nutritious and sustainable food options grows, this sector is positioned for continued development. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and significant trends shaping the seafood market’s future.

Seafood Market Size and Growth Forecast Through 2026 and Beyond

The seafood market has experienced robust growth in recent years, with its value projected to rise from $262.26 billion in 2025 to $278.08 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This expansion can be linked to multiple factors, including increasing global seafood consumption, improvements in cold chain logistics, growing urban populations, the traditional dependence on wild fisheries, and advances in seafood processing technologies. Looking ahead to 2030, the market is expected to reach $362.83 billion, growing at an accelerated CAGR of 6.9%. Key contributors to this future growth include heightened emphasis on sustainable fishing, greater investments in aquaculture, rising consumer interest in protein-rich diets, the proliferation of online seafood retail platforms, and innovations in seafood preservation techniques. Emerging trends during this period are focused on sustainable sourcing, rising popularity of ready-to-cook seafood products, growing acceptance of frozen and processed seafood, stronger traceability and labeling standards, and increasing use of aquaculture production methods.

Download a free sample of the seafood market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2048&type=smp

Understanding Seafood Meat Products and Their Uses

Seafood meat products refer to edible food items derived from seafood that have undergone processing and preservation methods such as smoking, salting, fermenting, or chemical treatments. These processes extend shelf life and enhance the flavor and safety of seafood meat, making it suitable for human consumption.

Increasing Demand for Protein-Rich Foods Boosts Seafood Market Expansion

One of the primary factors driving the seafood market’s growth is the rising consumer demand for protein-rich foods. These foods provide a high concentration of protein per serving, essential for maintaining good health. Seafood is a particularly valuable protein source, also supplying important vitamins and minerals like vitamin B12. Protein consumption helps promote satiety, which supports healthy body weight management. For example, in June 2024, the International Food Information Council (IFIC), a US-based nonprofit dedicated to food and nutrition insights, released results from an online survey indicating that 71% of Americans were actively trying to increase their protein intake. This represents an increase from 67% in 2023 and 59% in 2022. Such growing consumer focus on protein-rich diets is a key catalyst behind the expanding seafood market.

View the full seafood market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/seafood-global-market-report

Key Regional Players in the Seafood Market Landscape

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the seafood market, making it the leading region in terms of market size. Western Europe ranked as the second largest market region. The seafood market report broadly covers multiple geographic areas, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a comprehensive understanding of global seafood consumption and market dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Seafood Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Seafood Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/seafood-global-market-report

Canned Seafood Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/canned-seafood-global-market-report

Frozen Seafood Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/frozen-seafood-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.