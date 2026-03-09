Family Stays Made Better with the ‘Kids Eat Free’ Program in Phuket and Khao Lak

Family-friendly comfort with tropical pool views — Phuket Marriott Merlin Beach has it all. Family enjoying a spacious guest room with tropical balcony views Bird’s-eye view of Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach — a premier beachfront resort in Phuket with private beach access and tropical pools. Discover one of Khao Lak’s best beachfront family resorts for unforgettable holidays at Le Méridien Khao Lak.

The Ultimate Family Getaway Guide: Three Distinct Resorts, One Unbeatable "Kids Eat Free" in Phuket & Khao Lak

PHUKET & KHAO LAK, PHUKET & KHAO LAK, THAILAND, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families plan vacations, three premier resorts under the Marriott International portfolio in Southern Thailand are redefining the family holiday. Whether seeking a wonderful eco-sanctuary, the vibrant pulse of the city, or a chic coastal discovery. Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa offer distinct experiences united by one exclusive offer "Kids Eat Free" program designed to make world-class travel effortless & affordable.From the multi-award-winning shores of Tri-Trang to the excitement of Patong & the pristine sands of Khao Lak, here is how these three destinations are catering to every family style this year.1. The Eco-Adventure Sanctuary: Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin BeachFor families who want it all—nature, luxury & the ultimate beach getaway—in one secluded spot.Fresh off its recognition as "Family Resort of the Year" & voted a Top 3 "Best Family Resort" by readers of Holidays with Kids, this resort is a destination within a destination. Located on a private secluded stretch of Tri-Trang Beach, it offers a "resort-within-a-resort" atmosphere where families never need to leave.• The Experience: It is the only resort in Phuket with its own accessible house reef & Reef Education Center, plus a unique Butterfly Sanctuary.• For Kids: 3 swimming pools with distinct styles—ranging from the action-packed Splash Zone with water slides, a waterfall pool & expansive lagoon pool—all complemented by the engaging activities Kids Club—turn the hotel into a playground.• Dining: A culinary journey across 10 restaurants & bars, including the authentic Chang Thai and Japanese favorite Kanpai.• The Vibe: Sustainable luxury where exploration meets adventure.2. The Heart of the Action: Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach ResortFor active families seeking convenience, shopping and entertainment.Perfectly situated just steps from the world-famous Patong Beach, this vibrant resort is the ideal base for families who want to explore. Combining modern comfort with unbeatable convenience, it places guests in the center of Phuket’s best shopping, dining and nightlife while providing a safe, fun haven to return to.• The Experience: The ultimate in convenience. Walk to the beach or explore the local culture with ease.• For Kids: A dedicated Kids Club with interactive games and the Fun Pool, featuring exciting water slides and playful fountains.• Dining: Nine diverse dining venues catering to all tastes, including vegetarian and international favorites.• The Vibe: High energy, modern comfort and total accessibility.3. The Chic Coastal Escape: Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & SpaFor families seeking quality time, discovery and chic relaxation.Awarded a Top 8 position among Thailand’s Best Family Beach Resorts by Holidays with Kids, this resort invites families to slow down and discover the pristine beauty of Khao Lak. Known for its stunning beachfront setting and curated experiences, it balances style with family-focused fun.• The Experience: Three zones of lagoon pools and lush beachfront lawns provide ample space for play and relaxation.• For Kids: A vibrant kids’ club with culturally inspired activities, plus unique experiences like Bird Watching around the resort.• Dining: Effortless meals across three restaurants and bars, plus a daily complimentary high tea at Le Scoop.• The Vibe: Stylish relaxation, cultural discovery and effortless joy.The "Kids Eat Free" Promise To ensure 2026 is the year of stress-free travel, all three resorts proudly offer the Kids Eat Free program. This benefit includes:• Complimentary Dining: Kids under 12 eat free from dedicated kids’ menus when dining with an adult.• Daily Breakfast: Complimentary international buffet breakfast for up to 2 children per room.• More Value: Access to kids' clubs and age-appropriate activities included in the stay.Book Your 2026 Family Adventure Whether you choose the eco-adventures of Merlin Beach, the city excitement of Patong, or the chic discovery of Khao Lak, an unforgettable family escape awaits in Thailand.For reservations and more information, please visit the respective resort websites.Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin BeachCourtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach ResortLe Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa

