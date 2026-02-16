SGLessons Boosts Private Tuition in Singapore with Over 100 New Expert Tutors

SGLessons Logo

SINGAPORE, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A web-based Singapore private tuition marketplace SGLessons announced the expansion of its network by adding over a hundred new tutors and teachers in January 2026. This strategic move addresses the surging demand for high-quality, personalized home tuition services, helping more students achieve academic excellence and reach their goals in key subjects like math, English, science, and physics.The new additions primarily focus on core academic areas, with a significant number of qualified teachers and subject tutors specializing in math tuition, English lessons, science concepts, and physics education. These tutors bring years of experience, many with MOE backgrounds, ensuring they are well-equipped to provide suitable guidance and support primary and secondary school students. In addition to these subjects, SGLessons has enhanced its offerings with more private teachers' profiles in music tutoring and sports coaching, catering to holistic child development and individual aptitude beyond traditional classroom learning."SGLessons is focused on private tuition in Singapore, where a personalized approach truly makes a difference for every learner," said Sarah Tan, CMO of SGLessons. "Unlike a typical tuition agency or group class setting, our one-on-one home lessons offer great convenience and allow tutors to tailor teaching methods with flexibility to individual needs of children, whether it's helping a son grasp complex math concepts within their school syllabus or guiding a daughter through English literature. This level of customization leads to better understanding and long-term academic success."Parents seeking reliable private tuition in Singapore will appreciate the platform's transparency. SGLessons provides detailed tutor profiles, including their teaching experience, qualifications, and reviews from past students and parents. This empowers families to make informed choices, matching the right teacher or tutor to their child's specific subject requirements, learning style, and parental preferences, all within their family budget. For instance, primary school tuition averages a rate of S$30-50 per hour for full-time tutors, while secondary level sessions fees range from S$40-60 per hour, making quality education accessible with a transparent fee structure without compromising on standards.As Singapore's education landscape evolves, SGLessons continues to prioritize private tuition that adapts to each child's pace. Whether it's reinforcing school subjects like science and physics, helping with challenging assignments, or exploring enrichment areas such as music, the platform ensures every lesson is engaging and effective. "We've seen remarkable improvements in students' confidence and grades when they receive dedicated home tuition," added Sarah Tan. "Our service bridges the gap between school demands and personal growth, supporting every step of the way."SGLessons invites parents and students across Singapore to explore the expanded tutor network and book a trial lesson today. With a focus on qualified educators and transparent matching, the platform is redefining private tuition for the modern family.About SGLessonsSGLessons is Singapore's premier online marketplace for private tuition, connecting students with experienced tutors and qualified teachers possessing deep knowledge and many years of teaching experience in a wide range of subjects. From primary math and English to secondary science, physics, university preparation, music enrichment, and even sport coaching, SGLessons emphasizes personalized, home-based learning to meet diverse academic and enrichment needs. For more information, visit sglessons.com

