FPT Advances Skills-First Transformation with an AI-Driven, Unified Skills Architecture

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global IT services provider FPT recently partnered with iMocha, a leading platform in skills assessment and skills intelligence, to advance a skills-first operating model in workforce development. By adopting a unified skills architecture supported by standardized data and AI-driven skills inference, the initiative enables more precise talent deployment, better alignment with project complexity, and higher responsiveness to evolving market demands.Powered by iMocha’s Skills Intelligence platform, FPT has developed a unified skills layer that consolidates data from its internal talent systems. The platform standardizes definitions and structures more than 13,000 skills into an enterprise-ready taxonomy aligned with global frameworks, including Lightcast, O*NET (Americas), ESCO (EU), FSO (Australia), and Singapore’s Skills Framework. This will provide FPT with clearer, data-driven insights into practical skills for its global IT services workforce.“Our skills-first transformation strengthens how we plan capability development, deploy talent, and support the long-term growth of our people. Through a unified, intelligence-led view of skills, this partnership is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance FPT employees’ competency and enable us to respond to our customer needs with greater accuracy and agility.” said Prajith Nair, FPT Software Vice President and Head of Learning and Innovation, FPT Corporation.This collaboration is targeted to bring significant efficiencies in FPT’s talent management and business operations, including:- Enterprise-wide skills clarity: A consistent skills language is applied across recruitment, workforce planning, learning programs, and delivery operations.- Expanded visibility into workforce capabilities: AI-powered inference analyzes certifications, learning history, and CVs for all employees, allowing discovery of both declared and implicit skills at scale.- Improved resource allocation for global projects: Lean, enriched job profiles with accurate skill data enhance more precise people-to-project matching, enabling faster team mobilization and alignment to complex project requirements.- Future-ready skill identification: With emerging and evolving skills surfaced continuously, FPT can anticipate capability gaps and align its workforce to new technology domains.“FPT has taken a structured, forward-looking approach to building a scalable skills architecture,” said Amit Mishra, CEO, iMocha. “Their progress reflects a clear commitment to making skills the foundation of workforce decisions.”In the next phase of its skills-first transformation, FPT will incorporate employee and manager validations, expand assessments linked to job profiles, and empower skills-based career pathing that supports vertical, horizontal, and cross-functional growth. The advancements will further strengthen the workforce readiness and enhance the company’s capacity to deliver high-quality services for customers worldwide.About FPTFPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam and operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. FPT focuses on three critical transformations: Digital Transformation, Intelligence Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2024, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.47 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com About iMochaiMocha is a global leader in skills assessment and skills intelligence, empowering organizations to adopt a skills first approach to hiring, upskilling, reskilling, strategic workforce planning, talent deployment, and internal mobility. Its robust skills management capabilities, built on a structured, AI powered taxonomy and ontology, enable businesses to build, enrich, and govern a dynamic, business aligned skills framework.iMocha delivers deep, AI driven insights into workforce capabilities through skills assessments and by inferring skills from resumes, certifications, learning records, performance data, and work data. For more information, visit www.imocha.io.

