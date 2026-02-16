Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Market Forecast to Reach USD 11.7 Billion by 2036 Amid Rising Genomic Testing Demand

Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Market is poised for substantial growth through 2036, driven by the increasing adoption of molecular diagnostics, rising prevalence of infectious and genetic diseases, and the growing integration of automation in clinical laboratories. As healthcare systems worldwide emphasize rapid, high-throughput, and contamination-free diagnostic workflows, automated nucleic acid extraction systems are emerging as essential tools in modern laboratories.The global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Market was valued at approximately USD 3.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach nearly USD 11.7 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of around 11.4% during the forecast period. Growth is being fueled by the rising adoption of molecular diagnostics, increasing demand for high-throughput laboratory automation, and expanding applications in infectious disease testing, oncology, and genetic research.Get Your Sample Report – Explore Exclusive Insights Now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86934 Market OverviewThe demand for automated nucleic acid extraction platforms has surged in recent years, particularly following the global expansion of molecular testing capabilities. Automated systems streamline complex workflows and ensure consistent yield and purity of nucleic acids, which are critical for downstream applications such as PCR, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and gene expression analysis.Key Players:• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.• QIAGEN• Revvity• MP Biomedicals• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd• Agilent Technologies, Inc.• Promega Corporation.• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc• Takara Bio Inc.• Analytik Jena GmbH+Co. KG• 3CR Bioscience• HiMedia Laboratories.• Biogenuix• GeneAll Biotechnology Co., Ltd.• Other Prominent PlayersThe market is witnessing strong momentum due to:Increasing burden of infectious diseasesRising cases of cancer and genetic disordersGrowing investment in genomics and personalized medicineExpanding use of NGS technologiesLaboratory automation trends across healthcare facilitiesMoreover, advancements in magnetic bead-based extraction technologies and cartridge-based automated platforms are accelerating product adoption across both centralized and decentralized testing environments.Key Growth DriversExpansion of Molecular DiagnosticsMolecular diagnostics has become a cornerstone of modern healthcare. From infectious disease detection to oncology and prenatal screening, nucleic acid-based testing is now widely utilized. Automated extraction systems enhance efficiency and reliability, particularly in high-volume testing scenarios.Increasing Focus on Precision MedicineThe shift toward personalized and precision medicine requires accurate genomic profiling. Automated extraction ensures high-quality nucleic acid isolation, enabling reliable genetic sequencing and mutation analysis.Rising Laboratory AutomationClinical laboratories are increasingly adopting automation to improve operational efficiency, reduce labor costs, and minimize contamination risks. Automated nucleic acid extraction platforms integrate seamlessly into fully automated diagnostic workflows.Growing Biopharmaceutical ResearchBiotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in drug discovery, vaccine development, and gene therapy research. These applications require consistent nucleic acid purification, boosting demand for automated systems.Get this premium report for strategic insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86934<ype=S Market SegmentationBy Product• Instruments• Kits and ReagentBy Technology• Magnetic Bead-based• Column-based• OthersBy Application• DNA Extraction• Genomic DNA Extraction• Plasmid DNA Extraction• OthersRNA Extraction• mRNA Extraction• miRNA Extraction• Total RNA Extraction• OthersBy End-user• Academic & Research Institutes• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies• Contract Research Organizations• Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers• OthersRegional AnalysisNorth AmericaNorth America leads the market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of laboratory automation, and strong research funding. The presence of leading biotechnology companies and diagnostic laboratories further supports regional growth.EuropeEurope follows closely, supported by government-backed genomics initiatives and rising demand for precision medicine solutions.Asia PacificAsia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth through 2036 due to expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing disease burden, and growing investment in molecular diagnostics in emerging economies.Latin America and Middle East & AfricaThese regions are gradually adopting automated diagnostic technologies as healthcare modernization initiatives gain traction.Emerging TrendsIntegration with AI and Digital Platforms: Automation combined with digital monitoring systems is enhancing workflow traceability and data management.Portable and Point-of-Care Systems: Compact automated extraction systems are being developed for decentralized testing environments.High-Throughput Platforms: Laboratories handling large sample volumes are adopting high-throughput automated instruments.Sustainability Initiatives: Manufacturers are focusing on reducing plastic waste and improving reagent efficiency.Future OutlookThe Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Market is expected to expand steadily through 2036, fueled by ongoing advancements in molecular diagnostics and genomics. As healthcare systems prioritize faster and more accurate diagnostic solutions, automation will play a pivotal role in shaping laboratory operations.Increased funding in life sciences research, rising public health surveillance programs, and continuous technological innovation will further strengthen market growth. Emerging economies are likely to present significant opportunities as laboratory infrastructure upgrades accelerate.Overall, the market outlook remains highly positive, with automation transforming nucleic acid extraction from a labor-intensive process into a standardized, high-precision diagnostic step.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)1. How big was the global automated nucleic acid extraction market in 2025?The global automated nucleic acid extraction market was valued at US$ 3.6 Bn in 20252. What is the projected size of the automated nucleic acid extraction market by 2035?The global automated nucleic acid extraction market is projected to cross US$ 11.7 Bn by the end of 20363. What are the factors driving the automated nucleic acid extraction market?Rising adoption of molecular diagnostics in clinical laboratories and increasing testing volumes for infectious diseases and oncology4. What is the automated nucleic acid extraction industry expected to grow during the forecast period?The global automated nucleic acid extraction industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 11.4% from 2026 to 20365. Which region is expected to dominate the automated nucleic acid extraction market during the forecast period?North America is expected to account for the largest share from 2026 to 2036More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hcro-market.html Sleep Apnea Devices Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sleep-apnea-devices-market.html Skin Antiseptic Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/skin-antiseptic-market.html

